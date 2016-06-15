By Patrick Graham
| LONDON, June 15
LONDON, June 15 Sterling gained ground for the
first time in more than a week on Wednesday, rising one-third of
a percent against the euro and dollar after the latest poll gave
the Remain camp a marginal lead ahead of next week's referendum
on EU membership.
Traders said the wait for a statement from the U.S. Federal
Reserve after UK markets close was also calming the market.
Opinion surveys in the past week showing a swing towards a
vote for Britain to leave the 28-country EU have hit sterling,
now down 4 percent in trade-weighted terms since the end of May,
and the market's tone remains shaky.
But the ComRes poll for Britain's best-selling Sun
newspaper, which came out in favour of a Brexit on Tuesday, gave
the Remain camp a 1 point lead going into the final week of
campaigning. Betting odds showed a 62 percent chance of a vote
to stay in the European Union, up from this week's lows of 55
percent.
"The pound is in recovery mode ahead of this evening's Fed
meeting," said Kathleen Brooks, research director at City Index
in London. "This is likely just a pause after another bruising
day for risk assets on Tuesday."
British jobs numbers for May are due at 0830 GMT.
Worries over the immediate economic fallout and the
financing of Britain's huge current account deficit in the
aftermath of the referendum have raised bets on a weaker pound
to a net $6 billion -- the most in more than three years.
Traders say some of that is likely to be taken off the table
next week as speculative investors hedge against what are
expected to be huge one-off moves in the pound either way after
the vote.
"Sterling selling may have at most till the end of the week
to run," said Richard Benson, co-head of portfolio management at
currency fund Millennium in London.
"No-one has the stop losses to deal with a 5 or 10 percent
gap and the options market is effectively closed, so any
sensible trader will have to reduce to hedge the risk in their
position."
The pound rose 0.35 percent to $1.4169 and 79.15
pence per euro in early trade.
(Editing by Catherine Evans)