By Patrick Graham

LONDON, June 15 Sterling gained ground for the first time in more than a week on Wednesday, rising by as much as half a percent against the dollar after a poll gave the "Remain" camp a marginal lead ahead of next week's referendum on EU membership.

Traders said expectations of a dovish statement from the U.S. Federal Reserve after UK markets close was also calming the market, and slightly better than expected wage and employment data prodded sterling to a day's high of $1.4196.

Opinion surveys in the past week showing a swing towards a vote for Britain to leave the 28-country EU have hit sterling, down 4 percent in trade-weighted terms since the end of May, and the market's tone remains shaky.

But the ComRes poll for Britain's best-selling Sun newspaper, which came out in favour of Brexit on Tuesday, gave the "Remain" camp a 1 point lead going into the final week of campaigning. Betting odds showed a 62 percent chance of a vote to stay in the European Union, up from 55 percent on Tuesday.

"Investors probably have already build up quite substantial hedges to protect against the risks of a Brexit outcome," analysts from Belgium's KBC said in a note.

They said it would take another big shock from the polls in favour of a 'Leave' vote to push investors into further bets on sterling weakness.

"Better risk sentiment on global markets has probably also eased the instant pressure on sterling," they said.

By 1600 GMT GMT, the pound was up 0.5 percent to $1.4181 and 0.2 percent at 79.23 pence per euro.

Worries over the immediate economic fallout and the financing of Britain's huge current account deficit in the aftermath of the referendum have raised bets on a weaker pound to a net $6 billion -- the most in more than three years.

Traders say some of that is likely to be taken off the table next week as speculative investors hedge against what are expected to be huge one-off moves in the pound either way after the vote.

In a note on Wednesday, HSBC analysts laid out a formula using bookmakers odds that assumes the pound will reach $1.25 in the event of a vote to leave the EU and rebound to $1.53 on a "Remain".

With hedging through the options and forwards' markets now prohibitively expensive, and the risks on both sides so large, dealers say even large players are unable to put large new bets on and there is talk of a steady reduction of exposure.

"I think people have been adjusting their positions to be as much as possible event risk neutral on the day," said Marco Baggioli, Chief Operating Officer at broker ADS Securities in London.

"You cannot do that on the day before. What we are hearing from everyone is that it is very slow right now."

The UK economy still looks in better shape than many of its European counterparts. Wednesday's data showed unemployment falling to 5.0 percent in April and wages up by 2 percent in annual terms or more, depending on the measure.

That provides more fuel for the argument that the UK economy will bounce quickly after the referendum, potentially turning minds back towards the possibility of a rise in interest rates - something money markets have ruled out for the next five years.

"If we vote to stay, we should see a swift rally in the pound. Hedge fund short bets on sterling are at a three-year high, that will have to unravel," said James Ruddiman, who advises large UK companies on foreign exchange for London-based Audere Solutions.

"We'd then see corporates looking to lock in these levels, in the assumption that the economy recovers and the Bank of England will be able to raise interest rates in the second half of this year." (Editing by Richard Balmforth)