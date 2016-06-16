By Patrick Graham
| LONDON, June 16
LONDON, June 16 Sterling fell by around a third
of a percent on Thursday as the tightly-fought campaign on
Britain's referendum on EU membership entered its final week and
the latest polling showed the "Leave" camp in front.
An IPSOS-MORI poll for London's Evening Standard newspaper
showed 53 percent would vote to leave next Thursday and
bookmakers now put the odds of a decision that would send a
shockwave through global financial markets at almost 40 percent.
The pound, which gained ground for the first time in more
than a week on Wednesday after a poll gave the "Remain" camp a
marginal lead, dipped 0.3 percent to $1.4147 and 0.4 percent to
79.55 pence per euro.
"EU referendum polls are still swinging in favour of a
Brexit and there is plenty of fear out there about what may
happen next week," said Tobias Davis, head of corporate treasury
sales at Western Union in London.
Traders were also waiting retail sales data (0830 GMT) and a
Bank of England policy statement due at noon in London (1100
GMT). Another poll from Survation is also expected around that
time.
The outlook for growth, inflation and interest rates is
clouded by the chances of a vote to leave the 28-country trading
bloc in next week's vote, which analysts worry could knock
anything between 10 and 25 percent off the value of the pound.
The BoE's statement and minutes will be studied for any
signs of how it is preparing for what bankers expect to be the
most volatile day in London trading since the 2008 financial
crisis.
Analysts from U.S. bank Goldman Sachs said in a note
overnight they expected the pound to fall 11 percent in
trade-weighted terms if Britain voted to leave.
"When it comes to the BoE there is limited scope of a
surprise one week ahead of the referendum," Credit Agricole
strategist Manuel Oliveri said.
"If anything, the central bank should reiterate its
readiness to act in the case of any negative developments (after
the vote)."
(Editing by Richard Balmforth)