By Anirban Nag and Patrick Graham
LONDON, June 16 Sterling fell more than 1
percent to a 10-week low against the dollar on Thursday, after
polls showed more Britons will vote to leave the European Union
than stay next week and the Bank of England warned the pound may
fall sharply in response.
With the tightly-fought campaign entering its final week
polls for London's Evening Standard newspaper and retail brokers
IG.com gave 3 and 6 point leads to the leave camp ahead of next
Thursday's vote. Bookmakers now put the odds of a decision that
would send a shockwave through global financial markets at
around 37 percent.
The pound fell 1.3 percent to $1.4015, its lowest since
early April, while it was flat against the euro at 79.30 pence
. It slid 3 percent against the safe-haven yen on
Thursday to hit its lowest in more than three years.
Sterling has suffered since the end of last year from a
steady pricing in of risks from a Brexit - seen largely related
to shocks to growth and the financing of Britain's huge current
account deficit. It has fallen 7 percent this year against the
euro and against a trade-weighted basket of currencies
since the start of the year.
The BoE's Monetary Policy Committee waded back into the
debate after a regular meeting, saying it was "increasingly
likely" that sterling would fall further after a vote to leave
the EU, and perhaps sharply.
"Specific references to both assets and currencies exemplify
the severity of the situation, with "recent behaviour" of
sterling being noted - a clear warning of what the market
already knows, but hearing it from the higher authorities just
reinstates the importance of next week's vote," said Alex
Lydall, senior sales trader at Foenix Partners.
THIN VOLUMES
Traders say volumes have fallen and many investors are
trying to close out some of the net $6 billion in bets placed on
a weaker pound, judging they cannot be exposed to the risk of an
instantaneous 5-10 percent jump in after a Remain vote.
A jump in UK retail sales for June underlined that the
British economy was in better shape than many of its European
counterparts, but Brexit risks dominated sentiment. Data on
Wednesday also showed unemployment falling to 5.0 percent in
April and wages up by 2 percent in annual terms or more.
Hedge funds and asset managers have sought to protect their
exposure to UK markets through derivatives but hedging costs at
record highs are becoming prohibitive.
Most traders are bracing for sharp swings in the coming
week, with sterling likely to move in sync with betting odds.
"The tight relationship between changes in betting odds and
the exchange rate offers an attractive way to compute the impact
on the exchange rate of the referendum outcome. It indicates
sterling/dollar could well move to $1.30 given a "Leave" vote or
$1.50 if "Remain" wins," said Richard Falkenhall, senior
currency analyst at SEB, a leading Nordic bank.
