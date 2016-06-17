(Adds dropped word "of" in paragraph 5)
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, June 17 The cost of hedging against
sharp swings in sterling over the next week rose to a record
high on Friday as the contract rolled over to capture the date
for Britain's vote on whether it wants to stay in the European
Union.
In the spot market, sterling recovered from 10-week lows
against the dollar as both sides suspended their campaigns after
a pro-European Union British lawmaker was killed on Thursday.
Some analysts said the killing of Labour Party Member of
Parliament Jo Cox might boost sentiment towards the "Remain"
campaign in the June 23 vote.
The pound rose 0.5 percent to $1.4275, recovering
from Thursday's low of $1.4013, its lowest since early April. It
was also 0.25 percent higher against the euro at 78.82 pence
pence per euro.
"The market's perception of Brexit probabilities may have
been reduced in the last 24 hours but this is going to have a
limited impact on currency markets unless it is followed through
by polls released in the coming days," Morgan Stanley currency
of strategy Hans Redeker said.
In a sign of heightened nervousness, traders said one-week
sterling/dollar implied volatility - a gauge of how
sharp swings will be over the June 23 referendum date - traded
at 50 percent, its highest ever.
"Liquidity is very thin and there is not a lot going on
there, but by the looks of things it means sterling/dollar will
rise to around $1.5150 if there is a 'Remain' vote and drop to
$1.3350 if there is a vote to 'Leave'," said one trader at a
North American bank in London.
Sterling has suffered since the end of last year from a
steady pricing in of risks from a Brexit, seen largely related
to shocks to growth and the financing of Britain's huge current
account deficit. It has fallen 6 percent against a
trade-weighted basket of currencies since the start of
2016.
Recent polls have given the "Leave" campaign an edge. But
the implied probability of a "Remain" vote in the vote rose to
65 percent on Friday after falling as low as 60 percent early on
on Thursday, according to Betfair odds.
(Editing by Louise Ireland)