(Updates prices, adds details about banks)
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, June 17 The cost of hedging against
sharp swings in sterling over the next week rose to a record
high on Friday as the contract rolled over to capture the date
for Britain's vote on whether to stay in the European Union.
In the spot market, sterling recovered from 10-week lows
against the dollar as both sides suspended their campaigns after
a pro-European Union British lawmaker was killed on Thursday.
Some analysts said the killing of Labour Party lawmaker Jo
Cox might boost sentiment towards the "Remain" campaign in the
June 23 vote. The implied probability of a "Remain" vote rose to
67 percent on Friday after falling as low as 60 percent early on
Thursday, according to Betfair odds.
The pound rose 0.7 percent to $1.4318, recovering
from Thursday's low of $1.4013, its lowest since early April. It
was also 0.15 percent higher against the euro at 78.92 pence per
euro.
"The market's perception of Brexit probabilities may have
been reduced in the last 24 hours but this is going to have a
limited impact on currency markets unless it is followed through
by polls released in the coming days," said Hans Redeker, Morgan
Stanley's head of currency strategy.
In a sign of heightened nervousness, the one-week
sterling/dollar implied volatility - a gauge of how
sharp swings will be over the June 23 referendum date - traded
at 50 percent, its highest ever.
"Liquidity is very thin and there is not a lot going on
there, but by the looks of things it means sterling/dollar will
rise to around $1.5150 if there is a 'Remain' vote and drop to
$1.3350 if there is a vote to leave," said one trader at a North
American bank in London.
Amid expectations that thin liquidity will be an issue next
week, some banks like ING and Societe Generale have written to
clients to warn them of difficult trading conditions and large
gaps in pricing of assets.
Traders say volumes have fallen and many investors are
trying to close out some of the net $6 billion in bets placed on
a weaker pound, judging they cannot be exposed to the risk of an
instantaneous 5-10 percent jump in after a Remain vote.
Sterling has suffered since the end of last year from a
steady pricing in of risks from a Brexit, seen largely as
related to shocks to growth and the financing of Britain's huge
current account deficit. It has fallen 6 percent against a
trade-weighted basket of currencies since the start of
2016.
(Editing by Louise Ireland and Hugh Lawson)