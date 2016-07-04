LONDON, July 4 Britain's beleaguered pound
inched up against the dollar and euro in thin trade on Monday,
but stayed within 2 cents of the 31-year low it hit a week ago
after Britain's vote to leave the European Union.
Sterling has been the main way financial markets have
expressed worries over the economic impact of the vote for
"Brexit", recording its steepest one-day decline in modern
history on the day the results came through and falling
almost 12 percent in just two days.
With U.S. markets closed for Independence Day, trade was
thin, and sterling stayed within a 1-cent range.
Earlier, it was knocked by data that showed Britain's
construction sector PMI survey suffered its worst contraction in
seven years in the run up to the EU vote, which added to
expectations, stoked by Governor Mark Carney last week, that the
Bank of England (BoE) will have to cut interest rates in the
months ahead to counter the economic fallout of the vote.
Sterling inched up 0.2 percent to $1.33, less than 2 cents
away from last week's low of $1.3122. Against the euro, it edged
up 0.1 percent to 83.81 pence, having earlier
touched a 2-1/2-year low.
Investors say they have drawn some reassurance from the fact
that British politicians have not been rushing to trigger
Article 50, the mechanism for a state to leave the EU, despite
European leaders telling Britain to act quickly.
"We're in a bit of a phony-war period - we've had the vote
but now we're just treading water until we get the next step,
which might be Article 50 being signed, or something else
happening," said HSBC currency strategist Dominic Bunning.
Against the Bank of England's trade-weighted basket of
currencies, sterling traded at 79.7, equalling a
three-year trough hit on Friday.
While June's PMI surveys of sentiment among company
purchasing managers carry less weight given they refer chiefly
to the period before the Brexit vote, some banks wonder if
Tuesday's print for the dominant services sector of the economy
will already show some direct fallout.
"The survey period covers three working days after the EU
referendum. If many companies filed returns after the vote, we
could see a soft print," BNP Paribas currency strategists said
in a morning note to clients.
That would argue for more easing than the quarter-point
reduction in interest rates by the BoE which money markets are
pricing in for August. The bank publishes its regular financial
stability report on Tuesday.
The pound suffered at the end of last week from Carney's
guidance that the bank was likely to ease policy over the summer
to counter the economic shock of Britain's June 23 vote.