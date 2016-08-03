LONDON Aug 3 Sterling retreated from a three-week high against the dollar on Wednesday ahead of the third and most important of a batch of purchasing manager surveys that offer the best clues so far of the blow to the economy from June's Brexit vote.

The survey for Britain's dominant services sector at 0830 GMT follows mixed signals from construction and manufacturing indices on Monday and Tuesday, one of which was stronger and one weaker than initial flash estimates two weeks ago.

All, however, point to some degree of contraction in the economy in the months ahead and another poor survey would sharpen expectations for the scale of policy easing expected from the Bank of England on Thursday.

"We expect more weakness in sterling," analysts from Goldman Sachs said in a morning note to clients, saying they were comfortable with earlier forecasts that the pound will fall to $1.20 over the next three months before recovering to $1.25 in a year's time.

Most major banks hold similar views, but the plethora of bets against the pound - at their highest on record according to U.S. futures data - has made weakening the currency a hard road since early July.

Sterling eased 0.4 percent to $1.3307 in early trade in London, but remains 5 cents above lows hit after Britain's vote to leave the European Union in June.

It has been weakening steadily against the euro over the past two weeks, but at 84.22 pence per euro is still stronger than lows of 86.29 pence hit on July 6.

The Bank is expected to cut interest rates for the first time since 2009 and some are also forecasting it will announce a substantial expansion of its bond-buying programme.

Buying by investors expecting the Bank to support debt markets in the months ahead has almost halved 10-year UK gilt yields since June 23, weakening the return for sterling but drawing in more foreign capital.

"The more gilts suffer, the less the pound does, for now," Societe Generale strategist Kit Juckes said. (Editing by Andrew Heavens)