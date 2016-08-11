(Adds more comment, updates prices)
By Patrick Graham
LONDON Aug 11 A tick up in U.S. Treasury yields
and more signs of weakness in Britain's housing market pushed
sterling back below $1.30 on Thursday to its lowest in a month,
down just over a third of a percent on the day.
Dealers said volumes were limited, but the latest report
from the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors added to
evidence that the British economy was slowing, which has weighed
on the pound since June's vote to leave the European Union.
Sterling, which has fallen almost 3 percent since the Bank
of England announced a package of policy easing last week,
dropped 0.35 percent to $1.2967 and 86.20 pence per euro, its
lowest against both since the second week of July.
The wealth management arm of Switzerland's UBS was the
latest to cut its forecasts for sterling over the next three
months, predicting a fall to $1.25.
"In our view, it is very likely that further monetary
easing will be delivered in the coming months, which would
weaken sterling," UBS strategists Constantin Bolz and Thomas
Flury said in a note.
"However, the fact that the BoE almost ruled out negative
rates will, in our view, prevent GBPUSD from falling below 1.20,
as gilts will continue delivering a positive yield compared to
many European and Japanese government bonds."
The RICS survey showed housing market activity slowed in the
month following the Brexit vote, with gauges of house price
growth and transactions falling to their lowest in years.
That followed signs from the Bank of England's regular
survey of its regional agents which backed the Bank's view that
the economy was set to slow. The first post-Brexit vote readings
on inflation, retail sales and the labour market are all due
next week.
"There is a risk upcoming data shows the Bank of England
were too optimistic for marginal positive growth for H2 2016 and
further easing is required this year," said James Ruddiman, a
director with London-based Audere Solutions.
"The uncertainty and future easing expectations should keep
the pound on a downward trend."
Gilt yields, down sharply this week as the impact of the
BoE's new programme of bond-buying sinks in, were a touch
higher. But the read-across to sterling for the moment is seen
as minimal.
"For the moment we can make sterling distinct from long gilt
yields, which are really moving in tandem with the global
squeeze," said Javier Corominas, head of economic research and
FX strategy at Record Currency Management in London.
"The next question is whether the Bank of England cuts rates
again to 10 basis points - that might be another leg down in
sterling. The problem is that the data is conflicting and I
don't think the Bank has made its mind up."
