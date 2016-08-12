LONDON Aug 12 Sterling hovered near a one-month low on Friday on expectations that poor economic data will lead the Bank of England to ease monetary policy again in the coming months to cushion the economy from a sharp downturn.

A tick up in U.S. Treasury yields and more signs of weakness in Britain's housing market had pushed sterling back below $1.30 on Thursday, and traders said there were little reason to buy the pound going into the weekend.

Construction data for June at 0830 GMT is expected to show a contraction as activity slowed before the June 23 referendum on the European Union.

Sterling, which has fallen almost 3 percent since the Bank of England announced a package of policy easing last week, was down at $1.2959, having hit a one-month low $1.2936 on Thursday.

The euro was 0.1 percent higher at 86.05 pence, with bulls targeting 86.29 pence, its July 6 high. A rise above that level would take the euro to its highest in three years.

"The heightened expectations over the Bank of England cutting UK rates to near zero to reclaim economic stability has caused sterling vulnerability to become a recurrent theme in the currency markets," said Lukman Otunuga, analyst at FXTM.

He said sterling could head lower if the divergence in monetary policy between the Federal Reserve and BoE becomes more entrenched. While the Fed is expected to raise interest rates later this year, the BoE cut rates to record levels last week and announced a slew of new bond buying.

Reflecting the contrasting outlooks, the yield gap between the 10-year U.S. Treasury and its UK counterpart was near it highest since July 2000.

Gilt yields, down sharply this week and hitting record lows as the BoE revived its bond-buying programme, were higher. (Reporting by Anirban Nag; Editing by Hugh Lawson)