LONDON Aug 12 Sterling hovered near a one-month
low on Friday on expectations that poor economic data will lead
the Bank of England to ease monetary policy again in the coming
months to cushion the economy from a sharp downturn.
A tick up in U.S. Treasury yields and more signs of weakness
in Britain's housing market had pushed sterling back below $1.30
on Thursday, and traders said there were little reason to buy
the pound going into the weekend.
Construction data for June at 0830 GMT is expected to show a
contraction as activity slowed before the June 23 referendum on
the European Union.
Sterling, which has fallen almost 3 percent since the Bank
of England announced a package of policy easing last week, was
down at $1.2959, having hit a one-month low $1.2936 on
Thursday.
The euro was 0.1 percent higher at 86.05 pence, with bulls
targeting 86.29 pence, its July 6 high. A rise above that level
would take the euro to its highest in three years.
"The heightened expectations over the Bank of England
cutting UK rates to near zero to reclaim economic stability has
caused sterling vulnerability to become a recurrent theme in the
currency markets," said Lukman Otunuga, analyst at FXTM.
He said sterling could head lower if the divergence in
monetary policy between the Federal Reserve and BoE becomes more
entrenched. While the Fed is expected to raise interest rates
later this year, the BoE cut rates to record levels last week
and announced a slew of new bond buying.
Reflecting the contrasting outlooks, the yield gap between
the 10-year U.S. Treasury and its UK counterpart
was near it highest since July 2000.
Gilt yields, down sharply this week and hitting record lows
as the BoE revived its bond-buying programme, were higher.
(Reporting by Anirban Nag; Editing by Hugh Lawson)