LONDON Aug 12 Sterling hit a three-year low
against the euro and a one-month trough against the dollar on
Friday, on expectations that poor economic data will lead the
Bank of England to ease monetary policy again in the coming
months.
The 10-year gilt yield hit a record low while data on Friday
showed the construction sector contracting in June, as expected,
as activity slowed before the June 23 referendum on the European
Union. On Thursday, more signs of weakness in Britain's housing
market had pushed sterling down.
Sterling, which has fallen since the Bank of England
announced a package of policy easing last week, fell 0.1 percent
at $1.2924, its lowest since July 11. It had risen to
above $1.30 after weak U.S. data weighed on the dollar earlier
in the afternoon session in London, but those gains turned out
to be temporary.
The euro was 0.5 percent higher at 86.47 pence, its highest
in three years, rising above the July high of 86.29 pence
, a move traders said was bullish for the single
currency in the near term.
"The short-term outlook remains positive for the
euro/sterling pair," said Sakis Paraskevov, senior analyst at
IronFX Global. "A decisive break above the 87.30 barrier is
possible to carry larger bullish extensions and perhaps target
the 87.30 territory."
Traders said sterling would head lower if the divergence in
monetary policy between the Federal Reserve and BoE becomes more
entrenched. While the Fed is still expected to raise interest
rates, the BoE cut rates to record levels last week and
announced a slew of new bond buying.
"The heightened expectations over the Bank of England
cutting UK rates to near zero to reclaim economic stability has
caused sterling vulnerability to become a recurrent theme in the
currency markets," said Lukman Otunuga, analyst at FXTM.
Gilt yields, down sharply this week and hitting record lows
as the BoE revived its bond-buying programme, were lower after
the weak U.S. data. The 10-year gilt yield hit a
record low of 0.507 percent after the U.S. data.
Nevertheless, the gap between the 10-year U.S. Treasury
and its UK counterpart was near its highest since
July 2000, reflecting contrasting outlooks in monetary policy
between the Fed and Bank of England.
