LONDON Aug 25 Sterling edged down from a
three-week high against the dollar on Thursday but traded just
above $1.32, with worries over the economic impact of Britain's
vote to leave the European Union having eased a touch after
better-than-expected data.
Though it was down half a percent on the day against the
euro, the pound was on track for its best weekly performance in
six weeks against the single currency, having hit a
two-week high on Wednesday.
Short positions on sterling reached a record high of 94,238
contracts in the week to Aug. 16, and traders said many
speculators had this week been unwinding those bets and booking
profits, which helped lift the currency.
Friday's second-quarter GDP data was being eyed for
direction - though it only covers a week of the
post-EU-referendum period, it should show how the UK economy
held up during a time of heightened uncertainty.
Data released on Tuesday showed orders for British
manufacturing exports hit a two-year peak in August.
"Although economic data from the UK economy has displayed
signs of stability, consequently questioning if the Brexit had
any negative impact, it remains quite early to come to a
conclusion," said FXTM analyst Lukman Otunuga. "Sterling still
remains the worst performer among major currencies since the
referendum."
The pound edged down 0.2 percent to $1.3208,
leaving it on track for an almost 1.5 percent weekly gain.
Sterling rose 1.2 percent last week after July inflation and
retail sales numbers released beat forecasts, adding to signs
that consumers have yet to rein in spending after the Brexit
vote.
Sterling fell to a three-decade low of $1.2798 on July 8 and
had been languishing near those troughs earlier this month on
expectations that the Bank of England might have to ease
monetary policy further in coming months.
The central bank cut rates to a record low on Aug. 4 and
restarted an asset-buying programme to cushion the economy from
an expected post-Brexit slowdown. But after the slew of upbeat
data, investors are reassessing the chances of further easing.
Against the euro, sterling lost 0.4 percent to trade at
85.51 pence, still close to the previous day's high of 84.86
pence. That left it on track for around a 1.4 percent weekly
rise.
"It's not that bad! That's the current sentiment for the
pound," wrote Commerzbank strategists in a note to clients.
"But watch out: the Brexit shock is still to come, as its
effects will only gradually be reflected in the data, which will
worsen over time."
