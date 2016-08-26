LONDON Aug 26 Sterling hovered near a
three-week high against the dollar on Friday, with traders
awaiting the second reading of UK growth figures amid receding
worries over the impact of Britain's shock vote to leave the
European Union.
The pound was on track for its best weekly performance in
six weeks against the single currency, having hit a
two-week high on Wednesday.
Short bets against sterling hit a record high in the week to
Aug. 16, and traders said many speculators had been unwinding
those positions and booking profits, which helped lift the
currency.
Second-quarter gross domestic product data was being eyed
for direction -- though it only covers a week of the
post-EU-referendum period -- and should show how the UK economy
held up during a time of heightened uncertainty.
"Growth accelerated unexpectedly in the second quarter
according to the initial estimate despite any referendum-related
uncertainties that may have weighed on economic activity,"
Charalambos Pissouros, senior analyst at IronFX Global.
Pissouros expects little reaction in sterling if growth
comes broadly in line with expectations. Some traders said
sterling may come under pressure if business investments data,
which will also be released at the same time at 0830 GMT, falls
short of expectations.
The pound gained 0.3 percent to $1.3230, not far
from its three-week high of $1.3263 struck on Thursday, and on
course for 1.2 percent weekly gain. Against the euro, sterling
was up 0.2 percent at 85.42 pence per euro.
Sterling rose 1.2 percent against the dollar last week after
July inflation and retail sales numbers beat forecasts, adding
to signs that consumers have yet to rein in spending after the
Brexit vote.
The recent slew of upbeat data helped sterling stay clear of
a three-decade low of $1.2798 struck on July 8. The pound had
been under pressure earlier this month on expectations that the
Bank of England might have to ease monetary policy further in
coming months.
The central bank cut rates to a record low on Aug. 4 and
restarted an asset-buying programme to cushion the economy from
an expected post-Brexit slowdown. But after the recent data,
some investors are reassessing the chances of further easing.
(Reporting by Anirban Nag; Editing by)