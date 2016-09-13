LONDON, Sept 13 Sterling slipped on Tuesday
before inflation data that is expected to show an uptick in
prices, though it is unlikely to be big enough to cause much
concern to the Bank of England which wants to keep monetary
policy accommodative.
The consumer price inflation rate is expected to edge up to
0.7 percent year-on-year in August from 0.6 percent year-on-year
in July. This is, however, slightly below the 0.8 percent annual
rate forecast by the BoE staff at the time of the August
Inflation Report.
Sterling was down 0.15 percent at $1.3310 while the
euro was a tad firmer at 84.30 pence
"We doubt sterling moves on inflation data will stick," said
Josh O'Byrne, currency strategist at Citi. "The (BOE's) Monetary
Policy Committee have indicated a preference for first
stabilising demand and a willingness to overshoot the 2 percent
(inflation) target."
The pound dipped last week but has broadly done well in the
past month as a handful of economic indicators suggested the
British economy was holding up better than expected after June's
vote to leave the European Union.
The pound had been on a winning streak until last Tuesday,
hitting a seven-week high of $1.3445 that left it more
than 5 percent up from a three-decade low plumbed in July soon
after the referendum.
Analysts said there were signs that the pound's rally was
probably running out of steam. Wages, jobs and retail sales data
are all due this week and traders said disappointing numbers
could see sterling come under pressure.
Also, the BoE meets on Thursday and is not expected to
announce new measures, having cut interest rates to record lows
and reintroduced an asset-purchase programme last month. Traders
expect it to stick to a dovish bias after last week Governor
Mark Carney kept the option of further easing on the table.
"Sterling may be less sensitive to potential positive
surprises and vulnerable to losses in the event of data
disappointments ahead of the BoE meeting," analysts at Credit
Agricole wrote in a note.
"Indeed, we suspect that the MPC will likely stick to its
very cautious assessment of the economy and fairly dovish policy
outlook despite the latest more upbeat activity data."
(Reporting by Anirban Nag; Editing by Andrew Heavens)