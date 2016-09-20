(Updates prices)

By Patrick Graham

LONDON, Sept 20 Worries about the political and economic risks from Britain's pending exit from the European Union drove sterling to a five-week low beneath $1.30 on Tuesday in markets thinned by anticipation of U.S. and Japanese central bank meetings.

After a solid start, sterling slid over half a percent to $1.2953, its weakest level since Aug. 16. It also lost 0.6 percent to hit a four-week trough of 86.22 pence per euro .

While the economy appears to have so far ridden out the aftermath of June's vote to leave the EU better than financial markets had expected, the past week has brought the first serious discussions of the terms on which Britain will leave.

"The noise on Brexit over the past week has given us more reason to sell any rallies," said Tobias Davis, head of corporate treasury sales at Western Union in London.

"$1.33 was viewed as a short term uptick by most in the market and a decent enough level to sell."

There was no obvious catalyst for Tuesday's moves but dealers said it was big-picture worries over Brexit.

"The market in general is just starting to think that although it wasn't a complete disaster in the first couple of months, all of the big problems are still ahead of us," the head currency dealer with one large custodial bank in London.

The head of Germany's Bundesbank warned on Monday that banks based in Britain would lose "passporting" access to EU markets after Brexit unless the country remains in the broader European trading group that includes nations such as Norway.

London's huge financial sector accounts for around 10 percent of the UK economy as a whole.

Positioning data suggests investors have become net slightly less negative on the outlook for the pound in recent weeks, while still holding massive "short" bets that leave them exposed to any rise.

Analysts from Dutch bank ABN Amro said they had upped their forecasts for the pound for the end of the year.

"With positions being this substantial, other positive surprises in UK macro-economic data will likely result in an enormous squeeze of these net-short sterling positions," ABN analyst Georgette Beale said.

"Our year-end forecasts for euro/sterling and sterling/dollar are 83 pence and $1.33, respectively. The risk is tilted towards the upside on sterling."

This week's big focus is the Bank of Japan and U.S. Federal Reserve meetings both ending on Wednesday, with higher expectations for action by the former as it battles a strong yen and long-running low inflation. (Additional reporting by Jemima Kelly; editing by Mark Heinrich)