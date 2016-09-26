By Anirban Nag and Jemima Kelly
| LONDON, Sept 26
LONDON, Sept 26 Sterling slipped to a five-week
low against the euro on Monday, as lingering worries over the
economic impact of Britain's impending exit from the European
Union weighed on the currency.
The pound also traded close to a five-week low against the
dollar at $1.2985, leaving it less than two cents away
from the three-decade low below $1.28 it plumbed in the wake of
June's Brexit vote.
After hitting that low in July, sterling gained 5 percent
versus the dollar by early September, as data showed the
post-referendum economy holding up better than had been feared.
But with parliament back from its summer recess, Brexit worries
have come back into investors' radar and have dampened appetite
for the currency.
Against the euro, sterling fell as much as half a percent to
87.16 pence, its lowest since August 16 and close to
the three-year low of 87.245 pence it touched on that day.
"We're just three months past the June Brexit vote, and the
British pound is sitting awfully close to its post-Brexit lows,"
said DailyFX currency analyst Christopher Vecchio.
"(It) topped out on September 6 - the day after UK
parliament came back into session. The moment UK policymakers
were in front of the media discussing the realities of Brexit
... the pound began to suffer."
Sterling was knocked late on Thursday when British Foreign
Secretary Boris Johnson said he expected formal divorce
proceedings between Britain and the EU, triggered by Article 50
of the Lisbon treaty, to begin early next year, and that two
years might not be needed to negotiate a deal.
Investors worry that an exit from the single market will
drag the UK into a recession and blow out Britain's ballooning
current account deficit, already among the highest in the
developed world at around 5 percent of gross domestic product. A
wider current account deficit tends to lead to a lower currency.
"The comments from Johnson around the timeframe for Article
50 to be invoked and that the Brexit negotiations do not need to
take two years have had a detrimental impact on sterling," said
Jameel Ahmad, chief market analyst at FXTM.
On Thursday, Britain will release second quarter current
account deficit data and forecasts are for a slight narrowing of
the gap.
"The current account data may underline once again that a
demand side economic rebound increases external funding risks
should the supply side of the British economy weaken from here,"
Morgan Stanley said in a morning note.
