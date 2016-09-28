(Recasts after Shafik comments, new quote)
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, Sept 28 Sterling dipped on Wednesday
after a Bank of England policymaker said she expected the
central bank would "at some point" need to add more monetary
stimulus to Britain's economy to cushion the blow dealt by
Brexit.
BoE Deputy Governor Minouche Shafik - who will be stepping
down from the bank's monetary policy committee next year - said
a 2016 rate cut would hinge on economic data, but that she would
rather act pre-emptively than "be on the back foot and do too
little too late".
Shafik's comments contrasted with those of fellow MPC member
Kristin Forbes, who last week said she saw no case for a further
rate cut.
They also struck a less upbeat tone than Governor Mark
Carney, who said in a newspaper interview on Wednesday that the
long-term prospects for the British economy were positive,
helping push sterling as high as $1.3032 in early
European trading.
By 1430 GMT, sterling was trading down 0.1 percent on the
day at $1.3012. Against the euro, it was also down 0.1 percent
at 86.18 pence.
"The dip was because she (Shafik) put out a strong signal
that easing is likely at some point, and (markets) aren't fully
pricing that in," said ING currency strategist Viraj Patel.
"It looks like a rate cut is in the balance - we'll need a
couple more big data points to come through as the deciding
factors...that's the tone Deputy Governor Shafik struck today. I
think that's where most of the committee members sit - I think
Forbes last week was an outlier."
Britain's Trade Minister Liam Fox told the World Trade
Organisation on Tuesday that Brexit would not create a legal
vacuum even though Britain would now pursue "a more liberalised
trade agenda in the future".
Markets had been bracing for Fox's speech to point towards a
"hard Brexit", a total split from the EU and its single market,
that some fear could drive an exodus of banks from London, and
some analysts said his softer tone had lifted sterling late on
Tuesday.
But others, like HBSC's Dominic Bunning, said the move
higher in sterling since Monday's low of $1.2916
amounted to nothing more than a modest correction, having fallen
4 percent in three weeks.
"We're still very much in the broad post-referendum range -
we were getting to the bottom of that range around $1.29, so
around there you're going to get people coming in and expecting
a bit of a bounce," Bunning said.
The first forecasts for the pound after the EU referendum
were almost universally bleak. A number of major banks predicted
a fall to around $1.20, levels not seen since the Plaza Accord's
move to weaken the dollar in the mid-1980s.
But the pound has so far held up better than that, bottoming
out in early July at $1.2798, still a 31-year low but much
firmer than those forecasts anticipated.
(Editing by Mark Trevelyan)