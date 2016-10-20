* Graphic: sterling and gilt yields bit.ly/2dgAXn1
* Graphic: sterling year-to-date tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, Oct 20 Sterling edged down on Thursday
after two consecutive days of gains on a trade-weighted basis,
with worries about the manner in which Britain could leave the
European Union keeping buyers away from the currency.
Data showing British retail sales recorded their strongest
quarter of growth since late 2014 in the three months to
September, with consumer sentiment remaining firm since June's
Brexit vote, had little impact on the currency.
Economic data has played second fiddle to politics for
sterling in recent weeks: there was also little reaction to data
on Wednesday showing UK job creation slowed, but did not
collapse, after the EU referendum.
More important to investors have been any signs that Britain
might not undergo the "hard Brexit" -- in which access to
Europe's single market would be sacrificed in favour of tighter
controls over immigration -- they fear. Worries over such an
outcome sent sterling to a record trade-weighted low last week.
Sterling was boosted on Tuesday, for example, after a lawyer
representing the government in a High Court challenge over who
has the right to trigger the divorce process between Britain and
the EU said parliament -- not just the ruling Conservative
government -- would "very likely" have to ratify any agreement.
"Given what we've seen over the last few weeks, politics
rather than fundamental data is probably going to be the most
important driver," said UBS Wealth Management currency
strategist Geoffrey Yu.
"And from talking to clients, what's driving sterling at the
moment is less short-term data -- people are starting to shift
towards what can happen to the inflation trajectory and how's
that going to impact the Bank of England outlook."
The pound edged down 0.2 percent to $1.2268, having
hit an eight-day high of $1.2334 on Wednesday.
On a trade-weighted basis, sterling was 0.1 percent down on
the day, having hit an 11-day high on Wednesday. It was
also down 0.2 percent at 89.525 pence per euro ahead
of a European Central Bank policy announcement.
Figures on Tuesday had shown the biggest monthly jump in
British clothing prices in several years in September, and the
retail sales data showed the smallest drop in stores' prices in
just over two years.
Economists are concerned this marks the start of a
longer-term trend of rising prices that will eat into consumer
demand, after sterling fell more than 15 percent following
June's referendum.
Concerns over inflation pushed yields on 10-year British
government bonds to their highest in four months at
the start of the week.
"The pound has been trading like an emerging market
currency, with a higher and steeper nominal yield curve
correlating to a weaker currency," wrote BNP Paribas strategists
in a research note. "We think now is time to position for
medium-term sterling rebound."
(Editing by Catherine Evans)