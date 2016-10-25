* Graphic: sterling and gilt yields bit.ly/2dgAXn1
LONDON Oct 25 Sterling fell to its lowest since
the "flash crash" on October 7, with the Bank of England
Governor Mark Carney warning investors would demand a higher
premium to buy British assets, if the central bank's
independence was questioned.
Carney appeared at the House of Lords Economic Committee to
discuss the economic consequences of the Brexit vote.
His testimony comes at a time when relations between the BOE
and the government appear tense after Prime Minister Theresa May
warned that quantitative easing was having an adverse effect on
savers and pensioners. Carney hit back saying he will not "take
instruction" over policy.
Carney told lawmakers it was up to the government to set the
BoE a target for ensuring price stability which the Bank's
policymakers then decide how to meet.
"That process is the process that the BoE is following and
if it were to be called into question, one would expect to see
the emergence of a risk premium around a range of UK assets, it
would be most prominent around the currency, in gilt markets, in
inflation expectations," he said.
Sterling shed 1.2 percent to $1.2082, its lowest since Oct.
7, but recovered to trade at $1.2160, still down 0.6 percent on
the day. The euro was also up 0.7 percent at 89.45, having risen
at one point to 89.805 pence.
Traders said the pound's partial recovery was after Carney
said the exchange rate's drop would have to be taken into
account for policy consideration.
Investors have priced out chances of a near-term rate cut
from the BOE, given the steep drop in the pound in the past few
weeks. The drop has stoked inflationary pressures and driven
investors to sell gilts.
"The bounce was driven by receding expectations of a cut
next week," said Tobias Davis, head of corporate treasury sales
at Western Union, adding in the short term, sterling's outlook
remained rather grim.
In the past few weeks as politics took centre stage,
concerns about a "hard" Brexit by Britain and a tough stance by
the European Union in the negotiations that are likely to start
next year gave sterling a battering.
This week, though, the focus will be on third-quarter growth
readings for the economy due to be released on Thursday.
After a strong second quarter, Britain's economy is expected
to slow to 0.3 percent growth in the third quarter.
The report will be the first reading of how the broad
economy has performed in the immediate aftermath of the vote to
leave the EU in June. So far, all the evidence has suggested
that the economy has held up well and the country is likely to
dodge a recession.
Nevertheless, the currency has shed nearly 18 percent
against the dollar since the June vote with losses accelerating
in October after May raised the spectre of a "hard" Brexit.
Under a hard Brexit the government will negotiate for an
exit that favours tighter immigration controls over free trade,
likely curbing foreign investment needed to fund Britain's huge
current account deficit.
