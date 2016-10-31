* Graphic: sterling and gilt yields bit.ly/2dgAXn1

* Graphic: sterling year-to-date tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh (Adds detail, fresh quote, updates prices)

By Jemima Kelly and Yumna Mohamed

LONDON, Oct 31 Worries over the fate of Bank of England Governor Mark Carney in a fractious UK political scene helped keep sterling on course for its weakest month since June on Monday, losing around a quarter of a cent to fall back below $1.22.

Attacks over the weekend by a succession of ruling Conservative Party officials and right-leaning newspapers had sterling on the defensive against a broadly stronger dollar from the start of trading in Asia.

The Financial Times and the BBC both reported that Carney, who became governor in 2013, was ready to serve a full eight-year term and a spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May said she wanted the Canadian to stay.

But the talk of his departure has added to the worries over the broader fate of the UK economy in the face of perceived risks to longer-term growth, investment and budgets from its planned departure from the European Union.

Carney met May for an hour and forty minutes in Downing Street on Monday, Sky News reported.

"The talk of Carney not taking up the extra three years after 2018 has rattled investors in what is a very uncertain outlook," said Philip Shaw, chief economist at Investec.

"Until his decision to stay on is formally acknowledged, markets are correct in treating the situation as uncertain."

Sterling has fallen 6 percent since the start of October, driven by worries that May and senior colleagues are leaning towards a "hard Brexit" that prioritises controls on immigration over membership of the EU's single market.

Investors worry that will drive a wave of moves in bank operations to Ireland or mainland Europe and give other major companies reason to rethink operations and new investments in the world's fifth largest economy.

Much attention has focused on Britain's large current account shortfall, which has to be balanced by substantial inward investment annually or a substantial devaluation of the currency that weakens imports and strengthens exports.

"Carney going would be another negative, but him staying means we sit and get on with it," Societe Generale macro strategist Kit Juckes said.

"(Signs that he will stay) stabilized sentiment and stopped us where we are. If we get surprises from the PMI numbers this week, I think that's probably going to drive us more than anything else."

Purchasing managers' index (PMI) surveys for the manufacturing, construction and services sectors are due on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday respectively.

Investors are also focused on Thursday's BoE policy decision and quarterly inflation report, which will be accompanied by a news conference, potentially a chance for the governor to clarify his prospects.

Against the euro, sterling inched up 0.1 percent to 89.94 pence, having recorded its worst week in four against the single currency last week.

Data on Friday showed speculators cut their short positions on the pound for the fourth straight week to 83,962 contracts - the smallest since late September but still leaving the market betting heavily on weakness in sterling. (Editing by Patrick Graham and Ralph Boulton)