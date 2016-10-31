* Graphic: sterling and gilt yields bit.ly/2dgAXn1
By Jemima Kelly and Yumna Mohamed
LONDON, Oct 31 Worries over the fate of Bank of
England Governor Mark Carney in a fractious UK political scene
helped keep sterling on course for its weakest month since June
on Monday, losing around a quarter of a cent to fall back below
$1.22.
Attacks over the weekend by a succession of ruling
Conservative Party officials and right-leaning newspapers had
sterling on the defensive against a broadly stronger dollar from
the start of trading in Asia.
The Financial Times and the BBC both reported that Carney,
who became governor in 2013, was ready to serve a full
eight-year term and a spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May
said she wanted the Canadian to stay.
But the talk of his departure has added to the worries over
the broader fate of the UK economy in the face of perceived
risks to longer-term growth, investment and budgets from its
planned departure from the European Union.
Carney met May for an hour and forty minutes in Downing
Street on Monday, Sky News reported.
"The talk of Carney not taking up the extra three years
after 2018 has rattled investors in what is a very uncertain
outlook," said Philip Shaw, chief economist at Investec.
"Until his decision to stay on is formally acknowledged,
markets are correct in treating the situation as uncertain."
Sterling has fallen 6 percent since the start of October,
driven by worries that May and senior colleagues are leaning
towards a "hard Brexit" that prioritises controls on immigration
over membership of the EU's single market.
Investors worry that will drive a wave of moves in bank
operations to Ireland or mainland Europe and give other major
companies reason to rethink operations and new investments in
the world's fifth largest economy.
Much attention has focused on Britain's large current
account shortfall, which has to be balanced by substantial
inward investment annually or a substantial devaluation of the
currency that weakens imports and strengthens exports.
"Carney going would be another negative, but him staying
means we sit and get on with it," Societe Generale macro
strategist Kit Juckes said.
"(Signs that he will stay) stabilized sentiment and stopped
us where we are. If we get surprises from the PMI numbers this
week, I think that's probably going to drive us more than
anything else."
Purchasing managers' index (PMI) surveys for the
manufacturing, construction and services sectors are due on
Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday respectively.
Investors are also focused on Thursday's BoE policy decision
and quarterly inflation report, which will be accompanied by a
news conference, potentially a chance for the governor to
clarify his prospects.
Against the euro, sterling inched up 0.1 percent to 89.94
pence, having recorded its worst week in four
against the single currency last week.
Data on Friday showed speculators cut their short positions
on the pound for the fourth straight week to 83,962 contracts -
the smallest since late September but still leaving the market
betting heavily on weakness in sterling.
(Editing by Patrick Graham and Ralph Boulton)