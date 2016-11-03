* Decision on Article 50 court case expected at 1000 GMT
* Services PMI seen strong
* Market less sure of any impact from BOE meeting, forecasts
* Graphic: sterling and gilt yields bit.ly/2dgAXn1
* Graphic: sterling year-to-date tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, Nov 3 Britain's battered pound currency
gained back more ground against a broadly weaker dollar on
Thursday, with traders judging the risks on a bumper day of
political and economic events could offer it more support.
Sterling, down almost a fifth in value since Britain's vote
to leave the EU in June, also gained around 0.2 percent to trade
at 89.42 pence per euro and had extended Wednesday's three-week
high against the dollar to $1.2365 in morning trade in London.
The PMI survey of services sector purchasing managers (0930
GMT) and the Bank of England's quarterly inflation report later
are expected to underline how the UK economy has done better
than expected in riding out the initial fallout of the Brexit
vote.
A court decision, expected at 1000 GMT, on whether the
government will need to ask parliament for approval to begin
formal talks with Brussels on leaving could also boost the
pound.
Investors believe the greater the involvement of lawmakers,
the majority of whom supported staying in the EU, the greater
the chance of a "soft Brexit" that could prioritise membership
of the single market over controls on immigration.
"It is a near term upside risk, though of course then there
are other factors, there will likely be an appeal and there is a
Conservative majority in parliament and so on," said Sam
Lynton-Brown, a currency strategist at BNP Paribas in London.
"But could it lead to a squeeze in short sterling positions
this morning, definitely."
The pound jumped to its highest in three weeks against the
dollar on Wednesday, as investors sold the greenback on worries
that Donald Trump could win the U.S. presidential election next
week.
With opinion polls narrowing, investors are rethinking
long-held bets on a Nov. 8 victory for Democrat Hillary Clinton.
They worry a Trump victory could delay the rise in U.S. interest
rates they expect the Federal Reserve to deliver in December,
which would weaken the dollar.
The pound has been battered by the political risks of Brexit
but the Bank of England has also added to the pressure by
cutting interest rates to new record lows and restarting its
programme of bond-buying.
The stronger signals on the economy are broadly expected to
see the bank back off any further easing for now, but there were
few analysts arguing for a strong boost for the pound from the
bank's message on policy.
"While the MPC will almost certainly remain on hold
following stronger-than-expected growth in the third quarter, it
is likely to be a dovish hold," analysts from Unicredit said in
a morning note.
"Looking forward we stay bearish on sterling on the back of
the expected deterioration of the British economy and the 'hard
Brexit' prospect that would further discourage investment flows
from abroad."
