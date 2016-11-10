* Graphic: sterling and gilt yields bit.ly/2dgAXn1
By Jemima Kelly and Patrick Graham
LONDON, Nov 10 Sterling surged 1.5 percent to a
six-week high against the euro on Thursday, as investors unwound
short positions against the pound amid uncertainty about the
fallout from the U.S. election and focused on upcoming European
political risks.
The pound's almost 20 percent slide since Britain
voted to leave the European Union in June has been the main
currency story on developed markets in the months that have
followed, and investors have built up record short positions
against it on the view that it has further to fall.
But the fog of uncertainty created by Donald Trump's victory
in the U.S. presidential vote, after a campaign that included a
range of potentially disruptive policy pledges, from building a
wall between the United States and Mexico to declaring China a
currency manipulator, could provide a different set of impulses
over the next few months.
Having fallen against the dollar on Wednesday, sterling
gained more than 1 percent on Thursday to reach as high as
$1.2542.
If Trump's victory foreshadows more victories for populist
politicians in Europe over the next year, that may also give
Britain more cover from the politically driven selling that has
hurt sterling since the Brexit vote in June.
Against a weakening euro - which faces a slew of political
events in the coming months, from an Italian referendum next
month to French presidential elections in the spring - the pound
climbed to 86.70 pence, its strongest since the end
of September.
"If you want to concentrate on the rise of populism, Europe
is more of a risk," said UBS Wealth Management currency
strategist Geoffrey Yu. "In the currency world if you do want to
pick up some cheap assets...sterling would probably be first in
line."
Data on Wednesday showed Britain's trade deficit with the
rest of the world narrowed in the three months to September, a
sign that the collapse in sterling may be starting to have an
impact on one of Britain's big weaknesses.
But indicators show investors are still betting on sterling
weakness. Positioning readings showed short positions close to
their highest on record last week.
HSBC currency strategist Dominic Bunning said those
stretched short positions were one of the reasons that sterling
had rebounded on Thursday - with the uncertainty surrounding
Trump's victory, investors would want to square up their
positions, he said.
"Structurally, we remain fairly bearish on the pound. We
have $1.20 for the end of the year and $1.10 for the end of next
year," he said.
Against a trade-weighted basket of currencies, sterling hit
a five-week high of 76.5, up 1 percent on the day. It is
on track for its best fortnightly performance in almost eight
years on a trade-weighted basis, having climbed around 3.5
percent.
