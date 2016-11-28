LONDON Nov 28 Sterling drifted lower against
both the dollar and euro on Monday, with dealers citing one
substantial late morning order as having moved currency rates in
a session dominated by a correction to recent dollar gains.
The euro, also helped initially by Sunday's victory for
Francois Fillon in the French right's presidential primary, was
0.3 percent higher against sterling after racking up its worst
run of weekly losses against the pound since early 2015 last
week.
Against the dollar, the pound slid half a percent, briefly
trading below $1.24 for the first time in two weeks before
recovering to $1.2422. It traded at 85.22 pence per
euro.
"It's really been a day when sterling has tracked the moves
in the dollar index," said Clara Leonard, a G10 strategist with
BNP Paribas in London.
She said there had been no obvious impact of comments by
Bank of England policymaker Gertjan Vlieghe, one of the
strongest advocates of stimulus for the economy after June's
Brexit vote, that supported keeping interest rates on hold.
Dealers said volumes had been thin when a chunk of buying
had pushed sterling down late in the London morning, overturning
some initial gains against a broadly weaker dollar.
"One of the things we've been emphasising is the dearth of
liquidity and the market is vulnerable to moves like this," said
Kamal Sharma, a strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch in
London.
"I wouldn't say sterling is particularly on the radar at the
moment, that might happen next week when we have the supreme
court appeal. M4 foreign buying of UK gilts tomorrow may also be
important."
The pound's long-term correlation with the dollar has
kicked back in as the U.S. currency rallied in the past month
and some major investors began to argue the market had come far
enough to account for the initial risks related to Britain's
planned departure from the European Union.
That has made sterling among the best performing major
currencies and given food to thought to the bears calling for a
fall to $1.15 or lower in the first half of next year.
Lee Hardman, a currency analyst with Japan's MUFG in London,
argued that the breakdown of third-quarter gross domestic
product numbers also offered more hope. Business investment
again topped expectations to grow by 0.9 percent on the quarter,
although it was still down 1.6 percent year on year.
"The BoE has been warning that business investment would be
the most vulnerable to heightened uncertainty related to the
Brexit vote, but so far the negative impact is not yet evident,"
Hardman said.
"If the UK economy continues to defy expectations for a
material slowdown in growth in the year ahead, it will create
scope for pound weakness to reverse further."
