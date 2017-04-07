LONDON, April 7 Sterling fell to day's lows on
Friday, after data showed British industrial output fell
unexpectedly, adding to signs economic growth may have slowed as
Britain prepares to leave the European Union.
Industrial output fell 0.7 percent in February, worse than
all forecasts in a Reuters poll of economists that pointed to a
0.2 percent increase and following a 0.3 percent decline in
January.
Separate figures showed Britain's goods trade deficit
unexpectedly hit a five-month high in February and January's
deficit was revised up too, the Office for National Statistics
said.
The pound, trading at $1.2460 before the data, fell
to $1.2430, down 0.3 percent on the day. It was 0.2 percent
lower at 85.50 pence per euro.
The FTSE 100 was broadly unchanged after the data.
British 10-year government bond yields fell slightly
and were down around 2 basis points on the day at 1.08 percent.
(Reporting by Ritvik Carvalho; Additional reporting by Helen
Reid; Editing by John Geddie)