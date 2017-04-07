(Adds comment)
By John Geddie and Ritvik Carvalho
LONDON, April 7 Sterling faced its first week of
falls in four on Friday as data showed an unexpected slide in
British industrial output, clouding the outlook for the UK's
economy as it prepares to leave the European Union.
In the first full trading week since Britain triggered
Article 50 - its notification to leave the EU - the pound sank
against the dollar and the euro in moves analysts said were also
part of a reappraisal of the path for monetary policy.
Sterling has been propped up in recent weeks by expectations
that the Bank of England might consider a rate rise to rein in
inflation but comments by policymakers this week - in particular
Gertjan Vlieghe - have played down that prospect.
Data on Friday showed industrial output fell 0.7 percent in
February, worse than all forecasts in a Reuters poll of
economists that pointed to a 0.2 percent increase following a
0.3 percent decline in January.
Separate figures showed Britain's goods trade deficit
unexpectedly touched a five-month high in February and January's
deficit was revised upwards too, the Office for National
Statistics said.
"The weakness we've seen (this week) is more on the data
front," said David Cheetham, chief markets analyst at XTB.
"I wouldn't say Article 50's responsible for the weakness
we've seen in the pound but it obviously created an environment
where the pound can be susceptible to weakening."
The pound slipped to a one-week low in the wake of the data,
falling further in the London afternoon as the dollar
strengthened on a U.S. jobs report. It was last down 0.6 percent
on the day at $1.2395.
The pound is set for a 1.3 percent weekly fall, its first
decline in four weeks.
It was also 0.3 percent lower at 85.66 pence per euro on the
day, having shed around 1 percent on the week - also its worst
period in four weeks.
Bank of England rate-setter Vlieghe said earlier this week
that a consumer slowdown in Britain was under way and
underscored the need for caution on interest rates because the
trend could worsen.
Governor Mark Carney added on Friday there were some signs
of strength in consumer demand coming off and that the BoE would
monitor the situation.
"The key point here is that this past week we've heard ...
there's less pressure on the Bank of England to hike rates,"
said Sam Lynton-Brown, a currency strategist at BNP Paribas.
(Editing by Mark Heinrich and Andrew Roche)