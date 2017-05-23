* Graphic: Sterling and gilt yields bit.ly/2dgAXn1
By Ritvik Carvalho
LONDON, May 23 Sterling stayed subdued on
Tuesday, hovering below seven month-highs against the dollar as
investors awaited further developments in Britain's suspended
election campaign after a suicide bombing rocked the English
city of Manchester.
The pound traded lower for most of the day, last down 0.1
percent at $1.2993, below its highest level since Sept. 29 hit
last week.
Britain's main political parties agreed to suspend
campaigning ahead of the June 8 election until further notice
following Monday night's explosion in Manchester that killed 22
people at a concert.
Analysts said that had put investors in a "wait and see"
mood after polls over the weekend showed Prime Minister Theresa
May's Conservative Party's lead narrowing over the opposition
Labour Party.
"At present, with the campaign suspended in the light of
what happened last night with Manchester, there's not too much
of the political aspect weighing on sterling at the moment,"
said David Cheetham, chief market analyst at retail broker XTB.
"There's kind of a 'wait and see' in terms of what would
happen going forward ... I'd say it's kind of finely poised at
the minute."
Sterling has gained nearly 4 percent since May surprised
financial markets with her April announcement of a general
election in June, prompting speculators to trim record high bets
against the pound.
Speculators slashed "short" bets against the pound to 32,995
contracts in the week to last Tuesday, bringing them to the
lowest since March last year.
But that meant sterling -- one of the Group of 10 countries'
best performing currencies this year -- was likely to be on the
defensive going forward, with limited potential for further
gains, according to ING currency strategist Viraj Patel.
"There's greater two-way risk given that you had the
positioning adjustment plus the narrowing of the polls and also
just a narrower focus on the election. A lot of good news from
these elections is already priced in," he said.
Sterling climbed above two-month lows to trade at 86.31
pence per euro, up 0.2 percent on the day.
There were further signs that consumer spending -- a main
driver of Britain's economy -- is wilting in the face of
inflation driven by the pound's almost 20 percent fall since
last year's Brexit vote.
Data showed Britain's budget deficit widened by more than
expected at the start of the new financial year as value-added
tax revenues flatlined. A separate survey meanwhile showed
retail sales growth faded away this month after an April surge
as worries about the outlook among major chains increased at the
fastest rate since 2012.
