* Two afternoon polls show double-digit lead for
Conservatives
* Runs against earlier signs that majority shaky
* Risk reversals still point to more falls for pound
* Dollar slide helps recovery
By Patrick Graham and Ritvik Carvalho
LONDON, May 31 Sterling recovered from its
lowest level in more than a month on Wednesday after two surveys
showed Prime Minister Theresa May's poll lead in double digits,
countering signs she might be set to fall short of a majority in
next week's election.
The pound sank as low as $1.2770 in early trade in London
after a projection by polling firm YouGov pointed for the first
time to a hung parliament that might instead see a left-leaning
coalition take power.
But surveys released later in the day by research firms
Kantar and Panelbase showed May's lead over the opposition
Labour Party respectively at 10 and 15 points, giving the pound
some respite
"It almost feels like we are just waiting for the actual
results (of the election) now," said Lee Hardman, currency
economist with MUFG in London. "We still think the Conservatives
are going to win a larger majority."
A rollercoaster ride that also reflected sharp afternoon
falls in the dollar's exchange rate against the euro, saw the
pound up 0.3 percent and back above $1.29 by 1525 GMT.
It was 0.1 percent weaker on the day at 87.08 pence per
euro.
That was still more than 1 percent down from 8-month highs
hit last week on a view that that a landslide victory for the
Conservatives would strengthen May's hand in Brexit negotiations
and smooth Britain's eventual divorce from Europe.
The early falls propelled London's internationally-focussed
FTSE blue chip index - which tends to rise as the pound falls -
to a record high. It later retreated 0.1 percent as sterling
recovered.
"We are expecting consolidation over the next week or so
given the see-sawing in the polls," said Martin Arnold, currency
strategist at ETF Securities.
TORY CERTAINTY
Bookmakers still put the odds on a Conservative victory at
more than 90 percent.
But the change in the polls is forcing investors to rethink
some of the political logic behind the moves of the past month
and also ask whether a victory for Jeremy Corbyn's Labour Party
could even prove a positive for sterling.
Traditional financial market logic favours right-leaning
parties who keep a tighter rein on public spending over those
like Labour who tend to tax and spend more.
But the chances that a Corbyn-led coalition would seek a
softer deal that kept Britain closer to Europe's single market -
while also spending more to stimulate the economy in the
near-term - makes the impact on the pound a difficult call.
"You could see a scenario like the U.S. election last year
when the market tried to sell the dollar initially and then
began to think about the actual policies and we instead saw a
strong rally," said MUFG's Hardman.
"Were the government to lose its majority, it would give the
other parties a greater influence. (That) could soften the
Brexit outcome."
Option market bets on volatility - at rock bottom in recent
weeks globally - have crept up slowly in the past week. Those
for more weakness in the pound over the next month jumped to
their highest since January after the YouGov publication.
The 1-month sterling-dollar risk reversal - a measure of the
balance of bets for more weakness of the currency in the next
month over those for more gains - was quoted as low as -1.388
.
"A market-friendly UK election outcome already appears
priced and the risks are now skewed to a disappointment,"
Deutsche Bank analysts wrote in a note to clients on Tuesday.
"We like selling the pound both against the euro and the
franc."
