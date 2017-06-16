* Graphic: sterling and gilt yields bit.ly/2dgAXn1
By Jemima Kelly and Patrick Graham
LONDON, June 16 Sterling inched up against the
dollar on Friday, ending the week just a touch higher than where
it began as political and economic worries counterbalanced the
surprise of three Bank of England policymakers voting in favour
of a rate hike.
Sterling surged to its highest in a week against the euro on
Thursday after it emerged that the central bank's
monetary policy committee had seen a 5-3 split on whether to
raise interest rates immediately, amid rapidly increasing
domestic consumer prices.
At a time when the BoE has blamed the rise in inflation past
its 2 percent target mainly on a weak pound, traders read the
split vote as a warning that officials could seek to defend the
currency with rhetoric or action, even as the economy overall
slows.
The pound has fallen over 15 percent since last June's vote
for Brexit, although it has recovered some ground since the
31-year lows hit in October and even popped above $1.30
last month on bets that the Conservative party would increase
its parliamentary majority in elections held last week.
However, with no party taking a majority, the pound sank as
investors worried that a minority government would bring turmoil
and could weaken Britain's hand in exit negotiations with the
European Union.
Canadian bank BMO on Friday said it was revising down its
12-month forecasts for the pound, to $1.32 from $1.37 before,
and that it would fall further in the coming months.
"We expect sterling to fall to $1.24 in three months and
$1.23 in six months, on a combination of domestic political
tensions, a rocky start to the Brexit negotiations and general
dollar strength over the next few months," BMO strategists wrote
in a note to clients.
"We think the UK election result has raised the chances of
the UK exiting the EU with a bad deal and made a swift Brexit
process less likely," they added.
On Friday the pound edged up 0.2 percent to $1.2780, though
it slipped 0.2 percent from its perch against the euro, to 87.60
pence.
In trade-weighted terms, the pound was flat, having fallen
over 2 percent over the past month.
Data released this week showed wage growth in February-April
was much weaker than expected at 2.1 percent, squeezing
consumers as inflation in May jumped to a four-year high of 2.9
percent.
"Dollar demand ..., political uncertainty in the UK
post-election, the Brexit negotiation overhang and depressed
wages should make it difficult for the UK currency to run much
higher right now," said Joel Kruger, an analyst with LMAX
Exchange in London.
But he also said that technical analysis of sterling painted
a more optimistic picture.
"The latest round of setbacks are viewed as corrective with
the market expected to be very well supported on dips ahead of
$1.2500," he said, pointing to the possibility of a rebound to
$1.35 in the weeks ahead.
(Editing by Hugh Lawson, editing by David Evans)