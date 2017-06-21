LONDON, June 21 Sterling dipped below $1.26 for
the first time in more than two months on Wednesday, deepening
this week's losses on signs that Prime Minister Theresa May is
still struggling to find the support she needs for her
government in parliament.
Hit by a retreat in the chances of a rise in interest rates
after comments by Bank of England Governor Mark Carney on
Tuesday, the pound fell another 0.2 percent in early London
trade, to $1.2592.
It also weakened 0.3 percent to 88.40 pence per euro as
officials said May would not seal a deal with Northern Irish
Unionists (DUP) before the new parliament is launched by the
Queen's Speech on Wednesday.
"Governor Carney's Mansion House speech killed any wind that
was in sterling's sails yesterday," Societe Generale strategist
Kit Juckes wrote in a morning note to clients.
"The Conservative Party's lack of progress in reaching a
deal with the DUP won't help sterling either."
