(Adds more comment)
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, June 21 Sterling dipped below $1.26 for
the first time in more than two months on Wednesday, deepening
this week's losses on signs that Prime Minister Theresa May is
still struggling to find the support she needs for her
government in parliament.
Hit by a retreat in the chances of a rise in interest rates
after comments by Bank of England Governor Mark Carney on
Tuesday, the pound fell another 0.2 percent in early London
trade, to $1.2592.
It also weakened 0.3 percent to 88.40 pence per euro as
officials said May would not seal a deal with Northern Irish
Unionists (DUP) before the new parliament is launched by the
Queen's Speech on Wednesday.
"Governor Carney's Mansion House speech killed any wind that
was in sterling's sails yesterday," Societe Generale strategist
Kit Juckes wrote in a morning note to clients. "The Conservative
Party's lack of progress in reaching a deal with the DUP won't
help sterling either."
By 0945 GMT, the pound had steadied around $1.2610, still
down 0.1 percent on the day.
The Queen's Speech, due to begin around 1030 GMT, will be
parsed for any sign of a softening of May's strategy on Brexit
and signs of an easing of the cuts in public spending made by
the Conservative administrations since 2010.
Stephen Gallo, head of European FX strategy with Bank of
Montreal in London, said any hint that the new government's next
budget will be more expansionary in nature might boost the
pound.
"In general we look very rangey in cable at the moment, I
could see a $1.25-1.28 range for a while," he said.
"The only situation where I could see massive downside
materialising is if the government collapses or Labour gets the
chance to form a government. I think it is clear that would be
negative for the pound at the moment."
(Reporting by Patrick Graham and Ritvik Carvalho, editing by
Larry King)