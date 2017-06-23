* Graphic: sterling and gilt yields bit.ly/2dgAXn1
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, June 23 Sterling gained by almost half a
percent against the dollar on Friday, helped by a shift in
expectations for interest rates that has some in the market
backing the Bank of England to raise borrowing costs within
months.
Analysts from Japanese bank Nomura were the first major
house on Thursday to flip to calling for a rise in rates this
year, after the defection over the past week of three members of
the BoE's policy committee to the camp backing higher rates.
Policy hawk, Kristin Forbes, in her last speech before
leaving the bank, urged colleagues on Thursday evening to raise
rates immediately to quell the inflation pressure stemming from
a weaker pound.
Sterling racked up a solid 0.4 percent gain against the
dollar on Friday, to trade at $1.2732. It was flat at
87.95 pence per euro.
"We think rates will be on hold for the next year - but the
market has definitely started pricing in the chance of a hike in
the next six months," said Rabobank strategist Piotr Matys.
"That is clearly giving sterling some support."
Short-term UK market interest rates have shifted since a
speech by the Bank's chief economist, Andy Haldane, earlier this
week, with short sterling pricing in a strong chance of a rise
in rates by December.
Barclays economists said that while they stuck with their
call for rates to stay on hold, there was a risk the Bank would
hike in November, and start to prepare markets for that move in
August.
U.S. bank JP Morgan also warned that the risks of a rise
this year had increased, given a series of higher-than-expected
inflation numbers, which most put down to the weakness of the
pound.
"The BoE has signalled it has limits about the scale of the
overshoot it is willing to tolerate - especially given the
persistence of currency-induced shocks on inflation," JPM
economist Allan Monks said in a note on Friday.
Governor Mark Carney, however, said earlier in the week it
was too early to move, and any rise in rates would put aside
signs that the UK economy - and household demand - are currently
ill-equipped to swallow higher borrowing costs.
The pound continues to suffer because of political
uncertainties generated by Brexit talks and a snap election this
month which left Prime Minister Theresa May short of a majority
in parliament.
"We're not here to tell the BOE what they should do, we're
here to figure out what they are most likely to do," Nomura's
Jordan Rochester said in the bank's note to clients changing its
forecast for UK rates.
"Whilst it may not be in line with Governor Carney's Mansion
House speech, we ... now expect the MPC to raise rates for the
first time in a decade at its next meeting in August."
(Editing by Richard Balmforth)