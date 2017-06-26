* Graphic: Sterling and gilt yields bit.ly/2dgAXn1
By Ritvik Carvalho
LONDON, June 26 Sterling gained 0.1-0.2 percent
against the dollar and euro on Monday after Prime Minister
Theresa May struck a deal to prop up her minority government,
peeling away one layer of uncertainty for Britain as its
negotiates its exit from the European Union.
May secured the backing of Northern Ireland's Democratic
Unionist Party (DUP) and its 10 lawmakers, concluding two weeks
of talks since she lost her majority in an election on June 8.
The pound hit a one-week high against the dollar of $1.2759
in morning London trade in anticipation of the deal, before
briefly turning negative an hour before the announcement.
After news broke of the deal being finalised, sterling
reclaimed lost ground and last traded 0.1 percent higher at
$1.2735.
It was also 0.1 percent higher at 87.97 pence per euro.
"There wasn't really an expectation for it (the deal) to
fall apart," said Christopher Beauchamp, markets analyst at IG
Markets, explaining the move. "In rather heavily trailed events,
it (sterling) always tends to see that kind of unimpressed
reaction."
Sterling has recovered more than a cent of its losses since
the election as investors have upped their expectations for a
rise in record low interest rates in Britain.
More Bank of England policymakers than forecast voted for a
hike at its last policy meeting, and its chief economist said
last week that he expected to vote for a hike later this year.
However, economic data in the coming weeks was likely to
stay the Bank's hand on rates, said ING currency strategist
Viraj Patel.
"We're a bit less optimistic and think the data will
continue on a slowing path ahead of the August meeting where the
bank may stick to the status quo and all these hawkish
expectations fade away," he said.
Patel's comments chimed with those of strategists' at UBS,
who argued Britain's current account was likely to be a greater
driver for sterling in the medium-term versus the BoE's shifting
stance towards rates.
"Improvements in the income balance have been mostly driven
by global asset reflation and not recent sterling weakness. If
these improvements stick, then the downside for the pound may be
less than what we thought before, other things equal," they
wrote in a note.
"But equally, if they don't, then even more sterling
weakness is likely required for the current account to revert to
more sustainable levels."
Data on first-quarter economic output, a consumer confidence
survey, business investment numbers and a reading of Britain's
current account are all due later this week.
