FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 days ago
Sterling dips after BoE's Broadbent says not ready to hike
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#CompanyResults
#Wimbledon
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#Monsoon
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Sacred cows feed India's flying chicken shares
Breakingviews
Sacred cows feed India's flying chicken shares
Inside Philip Morris’ campaign to subvert anti-smoking treaty
Reuters Investigates
Inside Philip Morris’ campaign to subvert anti-smoking treaty
N. Korea may have more bomb fuel than thought: U.S. think tank
World
N. Korea may have more bomb fuel than thought: U.S. think tank
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
July 12, 2017 / 6:35 AM / 3 days ago

Sterling dips after BoE's Broadbent says not ready to hike

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 12 (Reuters) - Sterling hit a two-week low against the dollar and deepened a fall to its lowest in 8 months against the euro on Wednesday after Bank of England Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent said he was not yet ready to raise interest rates.

In an interview for local Scottish newspaper the Press and Journal, Broadbent said that while there was reason to see the bank moving towards higher rates, there were "a lot of imponderables".

Sterling dipped around a quarter of a percent to as low as $1.2815 in response. It weakened similarly to 89.49 pence per euro, its lowest since Donald Trump's election as U.S. President last November. (Reporting by Abhinvan Ramnarayan, Patrick Graham and Saikat Chatterjee)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.