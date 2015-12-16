(Corrects lead to say three months to October, not third quarter)

LONDON Dec 16 Sterling hit an eight-day low against the dollar on Wednesday after data showed UK earnings grew at the slowest pace since the start of the year in the three months to October, even as strong job creation pushed down the unemployment rate.

The regular earnings of workers, excluding bonuses, rose by just 2.0 percent, its slowest since the three months to February and weaker than a forecast of 2.3 percent in the Reuters poll.

Sterling dipped to $1.4983 after the numbers, the lowest since Dec. 8 and down from $1.5003 ahead of the release, before recovering to $1.5001, still down 0.3 percent on the day. Against the euro, the pound hit an intraday trough of 72.98 pence.

There was little reaction in gilts or UK stock markets to the data. (Reporting By Jemima Kelly)