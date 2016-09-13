(Adds details, comments)

By Jemima Kelly and Anirban Nag

LONDON, Sept 13 Sterling skidded by more than 1 percent to hit two-week lows on Tuesday, after UK inflation came in below expectations and as investors refocused on the risk that Britain's negotiations to leave the European Union could hurt the economy.

The pound had been on a winning streak until last Tuesday when it hit a seven-week high of $1.3445 that left it more than 5 percent up from a three-decade low plumbed in July soon after the EU referendum, as investors trimmed record short positions against the currency.

But since then, with the head of the Bank of England leaving the door open to more monetary easing, and with Brexit negotiations back in the headlines after the British parliament returned from recess, sterling has shed almost 2 percent.

Brexit minister David Davis said on Monday that Britain will make its guidelines for talks on leaving the European Union public by the time it triggers the formal exit process, in the first indication of when Britons will find out what the government hopes to achieve in the talks.

"We've had some Brexit issues coming into focus in the market in the last few days, which does indicate that there's still a fair degree of division on the politics side, after a couple of months of not a whole lot on Brexit," said Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ currency strategist Derek Halpenny.

EU leaders will meet at a summit in Bratislava on Friday, where Brexit is likely to be high on the agenda, which Halpenny said might be a focus point for investors.

Data released on Tuesday showed Britain's annual consumer price inflation rate for August unchanged at 0.6 percent, just below forecasts for 0.7 percent, while core inflation, which strips out volatile items, was also a tad lower than expected.

Sterling fell after the data and then continued to fall, hitting a low of $1.3190, 1.1 percent down on the day and its weakest since September 1. Against the euro, the pound also fell 1.1 percent to a two-week low of 85.21 pence .

The Bank of England, which starts a two-day policy meeting on Wednesday, said last month that sterling's more than 10 percent fall in the wake of the Brexit vote was likely to cause inflation to overshoot its 2 percent target. But the central bank said most policymakers were likely to see through this jump and would keep policy accommodative to support the economy.

The BoE is not expected to announce new measures this week, having cut interest rates to record lows and reintroduced an asset-purchase programme last month. But traders expect it to stick to a dovish bias.

"We suspect that the MPC (monetary policy committee) will likely stick to its very cautious assessment of the economy and fairly dovish policy outlook despite the latest more upbeat activity data," analysts at Credit Agricole wrote in a note. (Editing by Janet Lawrence)