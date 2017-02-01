* Graphic: sterling and gilt yields bit.ly/2dgAXn1
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, Feb 1 Sterling inched higher along with
other major currencies on Wednesday after falls in the dollar in
the previous session driven by comments suggesting the Trump
White House would prefer a weaker currency.
Members of Parliament conclude a two-day debate on Brexit
with a vote at 1900 GMT that so far looks set to proceed with
the government's plan to launch talks on leaving the European
Union by the end of March.
Lawmakers have submitted 60 pages of proposed changes to the
legislation published last week but so far there has been no
sign of a rebellion by ruling Conservative party members that
would allow anything substantive to pass.
Another solid survey of manufacturing purchasing managers
also ran against some tentative signs earlier this week that the
economy may finally be slowing down in response to the risks
brought by the talks.
"Although we retain a near-term bias for further sterling
weakness, we think the medium-term fundamentals look more
positive," analysts from Bank of America Merrill Lynch said in a
trading note on the pound.
"Our Q1/Q2 forecast for GBP/USD remains $1.15, although we
concede that this target is being challenged. The pound looks
cheap versus macro drivers such as the labour & property market
and against the backdrop of improving global growth."
The pound gained around a quarter of a percent on the day in
morning trade in London, helped by the manufacturing numbers to
trade at $1.2610 and 85.54 pence per euro.
Britain's solid economic performance over the past six
months has counter both to the political pressures that have
knocked almost a fifth off the value of sterling in a year and
to forecasts that growth would slow sharply on Brexit nerves.
A report overnight by the NIESR think tank again revised up
its forecasts for growth, saying the economy would now slow only
slightly this year, expanding 1.7 percent compared to 2.0
percent in 2016.
