LONDON May 4 Sterling slipped again on
Wednesday, having recorded its biggest one-day fall against the
dollar for six weeks in the previous session after a poll showed
the campaign for Britain to leave the European Union
neck-and-neck with the campaign to stay in.
The pound had already been knocked by a weak survey of
manufacturing sector managers that underlined the economic risks
posed by the June 23 referendum. But the Brexit poll, published
in the afternoon, pushed it down further, and sterling fell
almost one percent on the day.
Most economists reckon that a Brexit would deal a blow to
the UK economy, with a hefty current account deficit - 7 percent
of GDP in the last quarter of last year - leaving Britain
vulnerable to any pull-back in investment flows.
Worries about that have helped drive the pound down about 9
percent on a trade-weighted basis since late last year.
On Wednesday sterling edged down 0.2 percent to $1.4500
, almost three U.S. cents away from the four-month high
of $1.4770 it had hit on Tuesday before the poll and the
manufacturing data was released.
Against the euro, sterling fell 0.1 percent to 79.165 pence
.
"The market is very uncertain about how to price in the
Brexit risk - it is struggling to find an equilibrium,"
Commerzbank's head of currency research, Ulrich Leuchtmann,
said.
"It was priced in very aggressively in Februrary, then it's
been priced out to a large degree, but the question is: has this
repricing gone too far?"
Tuesday's ICM poll, which was weighted to take into account
the likelihood of respondents taking part in the vote, showed 45
percent of voters favoured a Brexit, against 44 percent who
wanted to stay in the 28-member bloc.
Eikon readers can click cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=brexit
for the latest news and analysis on the EU referendum.
Despite the closeness of most of the polls, bookmakers have
consistently put the "In" campaign well ahead of those who want
to leave the bloc. Betting website Betfair shows the chances of
a Brexit at around 31 percent.
Investors said a survey of the UK construction sector, due
at 0830 GMT, would be unlikely to have much impact on sterling.
"Tomorrow's services index is by far the most important and
if it follows the decline in yesterday's manufacturing series,
we would expect increasing talk that the looming EU referendum
is weighing on business sentiment, which would be negative for
sterling," RBC Capital Markets strategists wrote.
"Our trade of the week this week, partly based on this view,
is long euro/dollar."
(Editing by Louise Ireland)