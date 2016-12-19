* Graphic: sterling and gilt yields bit.ly/2dgAXn1
By John Geddie
LONDON, Dec 19 Britain's pound steadied from two
straight weeks of losses against the U.S. dollar on Monday after
further hints the government is looking at ways to smooth its
exit process with the European Union.
Trade minister Liam Fox said on Sunday Britain may need a
transitional agreement to bridge the gap for businesses during
negotiations with the EU, but it should not "buy back" into too
many of the bloc's regulations.
Prime Minister Theresa May first hinted at the idea - which
has since been backed by finance minister Philip Hammond - last
month. May is due to make a statement to parliament on last
week's EU summit at 1530 GMT.
"We are seeing a more emollient tone from certain
politicians like Liam Fox," Michael Hewson, markets analyst at
CMC Markets, said.
"Concerns about a hard Brexit are not as front of mind as
they were a couple of months ago and market positioning is
probably more supportive of the pound as we head into the year
end."
The latest data from the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission showed investors continued to reduce bets against
sterling, with net shorts at their smallest since the third week
of September.
Sterling edged up against the dollar to $1.2490,
having last week ceded ground against a greenback bolstered by
the prospect of faster-than-expected U.S. interest rate rises
next year.
The pound was broadly flat against the euro at 83.76 pence
but remained within sight of a five-month high hit at
the start of the month.
"December can be a dangerous month and sterling remains very
sensitive to political events," said Simon Derrick, head of
currency research at Bank of New York Mellon.
"But sterling is not alone in facing political risks and it
makes sense that short positions would be coming off."
With May not invited to a meeting between the other 27 EU
national leaders after last week's summit, it is unclear what
sort of feedback on the process the prime minister will be able
to offer parliament on Monday.
She might be further pressed on media reports, quoting the
EU's envoy, that it would take up to 10 years for Britain to
negotiate a new trade deal with the EU.
