By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, Jan 31 Sterling steadied on Tuesday as
investors awaited the start of a two-day debate in Britain's
lower house of parliament over the triggering of formal
negotiations that will take the country out of the European
Union.
The pound was flat on the day around $1.25, some
way off last week's five-week high of $1.2674. For the month,
though, it was up around 1.4 percent, benefiting from a broad
fall in the dollar, leaving it on track for its first January
rise agains the dollar since 2012.
British Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit bill is expected
to survive weeks of intense parliamentary scrutiny that begin in
the House of Commons on Tuesday, despite pro-EU lawmakers'
attempts to force the government to rethink its strategy.
May's government is seeking approval for a law giving her
the right to trigger Article 50 - the legal starting point for
leaving the EU - after the Supreme Court ruled last week she
could not take that decision unilaterally. It is expected to use
its majority to resist any substantial amendments to the bill.
"Even though lawmakers are overwhelmingly expected to vote
for the bill in order for the government to proceed with
triggering Article 50 by March-end as previously indicated, we
will listen closely to the debate for any new signals regarding
any negotiating objectives, as well as the priorities of the
opposition parties," said IronFX analyst Charalambos Pissouros.
Against the euro, the pound was flat at 85.67 pence.
As well as the parliamentary Brexit debate, currency traders
have their eyes on this week's Bank of England "Super Thursday",
with the central bank expected to keep interest rates at their
current record lows, but to increase its growth and inflation
forecasts.
"We stay of the view that sterling upside is limited and
rallies should be sold," wrote Credit Agricole currency
strategists in a research note.
"This is especially true as long-term uncertainty with
respect to Brexit should stay intact and as...(the) BoE monetary
policy announcement and inflation report is unlikely to surprise
on the hawkish side. This is regardless of BoE Governor Carney
not long back having stressed that Brexit is not regarded as the
primary downside risk to the economy any longer."
Data released earlier on Tuesday showed Britain's consumers
turned a little less gloomy in January, though there were signs
that they might be starting to scale back on spending as last
year's Brexit vote pushes up inflation.
Britain's economy grew more strongly than its rich-country
peers last year, confounding forecasts from the Bank of England
and almost all private economists that the referendum decision
to leave the European Union would quickly hit growth.
