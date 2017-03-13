* Graphic: Sterling and gilt yields bit.ly/2dgAXn1
* Graphic: World FX rates in 2017 tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv
By Ritvik Carvalho
LONDON, March 13 Sterling rose against the
dollar on Monday, as investors expected Britain's lower house of
parliament to over-ride the upper house's changes to Brexit
legislation, removing some uncertainty about Britain's EU exit
talks.
The bill that will give Prime Minister Theresa May the power
to trigger Article 50, notification that Britain will begin a
two-year period of exit negotiations, is expected to complete
its passage through parliament this week.
The pound was up 0.4 percent at $1.2222, with May
expected to trigger Article 50 as early as Tuesday.
The pound was also supported by dollar weakness at the start
of a week in which the U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to raise
interest rates, CIBC World Markets currency strategist Jeremy
Stretch said.
A loss of momentum in the euro after it rallied last week on
speculation the European Central Bank could raise rates before
the end of the its stimulus programme, also benefited sterling,
Stretch said.
"If you overlay that with the presumption that we are going
to see Article 50 within the next two or three days, then that
may remove some of the political risk which has obviously been
oscillating as we've been fearing a potential ping-pong between
the House of Lords and House of Commons," he said.
Sterling rose 0.3 percent to 87.45 pence per euro
, rebounding from an eight-week low of 87.86 pence
touched in early European trade.
"Our view is that the triggering of Article 50 itself is
likely to be a non-event and shouldn't come as too much of a
surprise to sterling markets," ING strategists wrote in a note
to clients.
"What matters more is the initial response by EU officials –
in particular the order of priority for negotiations and any
rejection of the UK government’s 'Clean Brexit' strategy."
The government has suffered two defeats in parliament, with
the upper house of parliament inserting conditions into the
Brexit bill saying May must guarantee the rights of EU nationals
living in Britain and give lawmakers more powers to reject the
final terms she reaches with the EU.
Sterling weakened against the dollar after both votes, as
they heightened investors' uncertainty surrounding the start
date for Britain's divorce talks with the EU.
Britain is drawing up contingency plans for the event it has
to walk away without a deal, Brexit minister David Davis said on
Sunday.
(Editing by Robin Pomeroy)