By Ritvik Carvalho and Jemima Kelly
LONDON, March 28 Currency traders showed little
sign of heightened nerves on Tuesday ahead of Britain's formal
launch of negotiations on leaving the European Union.
British Prime Minister Theresa May will trigger Article 50
of the EU's Lisbon Treaty with a formal notification of
Britain's intent to leave the bloc on Wednesday, kicking off a
two-year period of exit talks.
Most analysts said the actual triggering of Article 50 will
only have symbolic significance for investors, with the real
driver for sterling being how negotations with the EU will play
out, and the health of the British economy going forward.
"We don't expect to see anything market moving in the
Article 50 letter itself," said Nomura currency strategist
Jordan Rochester.
Investors' main fear is that a "hard" Brexit -- one in which
Britain would lose preferential access with its largest trading
partner -- would damage the British economy, which is showing
signs of faltering.
Worries are also growing that Britain's exit negotiations
could be tough and protracted, as both Theresa May and European
leaders take bold opening stances.
"The market will care whether the exit and new arrangement
discussions can take place in parallel, or if the EU sticks to a
sequential process with exit talks first and nothing else
discussed until they are finished. Given that would lengthen the
talks, it is likely to increase that 'cliff edge' pricing,"
Rochester added, saying that would be negative for sterling.
The pound, which has yoyoed in the past month
between $1.21 and $1.26 was flat on the day around $1.2553. It
was also flat at 86.52 pence per euro.
"What many market participants may be underestimating is how
difficult the negotiations would be ... because the pound has
been doing quite well recently and hasn't been under pressure
much," said Thu Lan Nguyen, a currency strategist with
Commerzbank in Frankfurt.
Stronger-than-expected UK inflation and signs the Bank of
England is edging towards raising interest rates have helped the
pound over the past two weeks.
It hit a two-month high of $1.2615 on Monday in a move
driven chiefly by broader weakness of the dollar.
But uncertainty surrounding the terms of Britain's exit from
the EU continues to weigh on the currency, still down by nearly
20 percent against the dollar since last June's Brexit vote.
Adding to unknowns for investors have been rumblings of
another Scottish independence referendum, which threatens a
potential break up of the UK just as it departs the EU.
