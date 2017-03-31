* Graphic: Sterling and gilt yields bit.ly/2dgAXn1
(New throughout, adds more on current account surplus)
By Patrick Graham and Ritvik Carvalho
LONDON, March 31 A mixed bag of economic numbers
pushed sterling higher against its major currency peers on
Friday, with upbeat foreign investment inflows at the end of
last year offsetting another set of warning signs on household
spending.
The pound fell initially on the detailed breakdown of fourth
quarter gross domestic product and other data that showed
consumers borrowing more, and the dominant services industry
contracting for the first time since last March.
But a rough halving of Britain's huge current account
deficit as a percentage of output, and a rise in foreign direct
investment to 110 billion pounds, offered hope that one of the
economy's big vulnerabilities may already be fading as ministers
begin 18 months of talks on leaving the European Union.
Driven by a late surge around month-end fixing of major
currencies at 1500 GMT, that hope helped the pound gain almost
half a percent on the day to $1.2516 by 1513 GMT. It
was also 0.2 percent higher at 85.41 pence per euro.
"The marked improvement in the current account (and FDI
income) suggests that at these levels sterling is helping the UK
erode the large external imbalance that contributed to the
currency’s drop after the Brexit vote," AXA analysts said in a
note.
"This should limit downside appetite for the currency even
as we expect negative headlines from preliminary EU negotiations
to mount."
Sterling has fallen about 20 percent as investors factored
in the risks that a "hard" exit will take Britain out of
Europe's single market in favour of imposing controls on
immigration and lowering trade barriers with other partners.
It fell close to $1.20 this month after a handful of signals
suggested previously robust consumer demand was beginning to
fade as the drop in the currency feeds through into higher
prices of imported goods.
The data on Friday also showed British households ran down
their savings to a record low in late 2016 as they sought to
offset a fall in their spending power. A survey
showed consumers were worried about the outlook for the economy
and there was a surprise fall in house prices.
"The (GDP) report on the whole speaks of fundamental
structural weaknesses in the UK," Bank of New York Mellon
currency strategist, Neil Mellor, said.
"The market got a negative impression and as much as there
may be mitigating circumstances, the fact still remains that we
have seen a run down in savings ... so all in all not a positive
report for sterling."
London-based strategist, Lee Hardman from Japan's MUFG, has
been arguing consistently for a stronger pound in recent weeks.
He said the revised data would not change much for the recent
stability in sterling.
"We saw a sharper-than-expected narrowing in the current
account deficit which may have helped to ease the margins for
the concerns over the potential downside risks for the pound
going forward during the upcoming Brexit negotiations," he said.
Political uncertainty surrounding Brexit and signs the UK
economy is slowing as Britain enters a negotiating period with
the EU have also seen investors take net short positions on the
pound versus the dollar to record highs.
Latest positioning numbers for the week to last Tuesday are
due later on Friday.
Draft negotiating guidelines from the European Union showed
Britain would need to make sufficient progress on its exit talks
with the bloc before pursuing a new trade deal.
EU Council President Donald Tusk said talks between the EU
and Britain to negotiate Brexit will be difficult and sometimes
confrontational. There would be no parallel talks on issues
outside of that, he said.
Investors are also contemplating the risk of a broader
breakup of the United Kingdom.
Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has written to Prime
Minister Theresa May formally demanding that she allow a second
referendum to be held on Scottish independence ahead of the
United Kingdom's exit from the European Union.
