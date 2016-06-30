(Updates after UK data, adds new quote)
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, June 30 Sterling climbed for a third day
on Thursday, but traded in tight ranges as investors waited for
new developments on Britain's decision to leave the European
Union which sent the currency to a 31-year low.
The pound plunged almost 8 percent last Friday, the steepest
daily decline in the post-1973 floating-exchange-rate era, after
the result of Britain's referendum on EU membership stunned
markets. Those losses continued into Monday, with sterling
shedding another 3 percent and markets firmly in risk-off mode.
But as risk appetite has recovered a little, so has
sterling, up almost 2 percent in the past three days against the
dollar.
On a trade-weighted basis, sterling was down 0.4
percent on Wednesday's close of trade in London, but up 1.5
percent from a three-year low hit on Monday.
Data showing Britain's vast current account deficit failed
to narrow as expected in the first three months of this year,
and remained close to an all-time high, failed to dent
sterling's recovery on Thursday, with the currency up 0.4
percent at $1.3477.
Analysts said that because sterling's slide was largely
driven by projections for the likely impact on the economy of
Brexit, backward-looking data such as this was less important.
"The two things this data doesn't pick up are the big
improvement in competitiveness on the fall in sterling, and
secondly, much weaker domestic demand going forward, which will
tend to suppress imports," said RBC Capital Markets' global head
of currency strategy, Adam Cole.
Sectors that earn revenues in dollars have benefitted from
sterling weakness since the vote, with a rally in oil prices
helping the heavily weighted commodity sector.
Other figures showed the economy grew by 0.4 percent in the
first three months of 2016, in line with forecasts, and was 2.0
percent larger than a year earlier.
Against the single currency, sterling was half a percent up
at 82.45 pence per euro.
Investors drew some reassurance from the fact that British
politicians were not rushing to trigger the mechanism for a
state to leave the EU, despite European leaders telling Britain
to act quickly after last week's referendum.
INTEREST RATES
Bank of England Governor Mark Carney will be watched for
clues on interest rates, when he gives policy guidance at 1500
GMT - his second speech since the Brexit vote.
Analysts said money markets were almost fully priced for a
rate cut by the Bank of England by the end of the year and
around a 50 percent chance of one by August, which should keep
sterling weak. Before the vote, they suggested only a 20 to 30
percent chance of a cut by year-end.
"We expect the BoE to ease monetary policy further in the
coming months, either through lowering interest rates and/or
restarting QE, and/or expanding their 'Funding for Lending'
scheme," wrote Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UJF currency economist
Lee Hardman in a note to clients.
"Further BoE monetary easing should keep downward pressure
on the pound through the rest of this year."
