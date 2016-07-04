By Patrick Graham
| LONDON, July 4
LONDON, July 4 Britain's pound traded flat on
Monday, rooted just over a cent off last week's lows against the
dollar and threatened by a round of data that may give the first
clues to any post-Brexit vote weakening of the UK economy.
While June's PMI surveys of sentiment among company
purchasing managers will be largely discounted as referring to
the period before the vote, some banks wonder if Tuesday's print
for the dominant services sector of the economy will already
show some fallout.
"The survey period covers three working days after the EU
referendum. If many companies filed returns after the vote, we
could see a soft print," currency strategists from French bank
BNP Paribas said in a morning note to clients.
That would argue for more easing than the quarter-point
reduction in interest rates by the Bank of England which money
markets are already pricing in for August.
The pound suffered at the end of last week from BoE Governor
Mark Carney's guidance that it was likely the bank would have to
ease policy over the summer to counter the economic shock of
Britain's June 23 vote to leave the European Union.
But while most major banks have been predicting more
weakness, a repricing of expectations for U.S. interest rates
has helped sterling hold above a low of $1.3122 hit in the first
two days after the vote. It traded at $1.3280 on Monday.
In trade-weighted terms it has continued to weaken, hitting
an almost 3-year low of 79.7 against the basket of currencies
the Bank uses to gauge its broader strength. Against the euro it
gained 0.2 percent to 83.70 per euro.
The weekend's headlines were dominated by mixed messages
from the candidates seeking to replace David Cameron as
Conservative Party leader and prime minister, offering markets
little certainty about the outlook for the months ahead.
"Brexit will remain the dominant story in the markets again
this week," said Craig Erlam, an analyst with retail broker
Oanda in London.
"Until we know who is going to lead the UK through this
particular storm, we're unlikely to get much more clarity on
what the next steps will be."
(Editing by Andrew Heavens)