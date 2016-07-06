(Refiles to add graphics link)
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, July 6 Britain's pound slumped to a new
31-year low on Wednesday, dipping below $1.28 at one point in
Asian trading, as investors shunned the currency in the fallout
of the country's vote to leave the European Union.
The pound, one of the main vehicles through which financial
markets can express concern over the vote, fell to as low as
$1.2798, its lowest since June 1985, before recovering
to about $1.2990 in London trade as Britain's blue-chip FTSE 100
stock index opened higher.
That still left the pound 13 percent below its levels before
the June 23 referendum, and about 0.2 percent down on the day.
Against the euro, sterling hit a three-year trough, trading
as weakly as at 86.29 pence per euro before climbing
back to about 85.51 pence, still down 0.6 percent on the day.
Worries about financial stress in the aftermath of the vote
for Brexit have grown in the past two days as three of Britain's
biggest property funds suspended trading, following increases in
the number of investor redemptions since the referendum.
The latest of these was M&G, the fund management arm of
insurer Prudential, which said it was suspending trading in its
$5.7 billion UK property portfolio and feeder fund after the
London market close on Tuesday.
"Clearly Asia came in and didn't like what it saw in the
news flow, with the suspension of trading in these property
funds," said UBS Wealth Management currency strategist Geoffrey
Yu, adding that many international investors have large
exposures to the UK property market.
In another weakening sign, the Bank of England on Tuesday
expressed concern about a fall in investor demand for British
assets -- which could make it harder for the country to finance
its large current account deficit -- as well as trouble in
commercial real estate making it harder for businesses to use
their property as collateral to obtain loans.
Next week the BoE will make a decision on interest rates,
which are already at record lows. Investors are pricing in a 25
basis point rate cut in August, but many reckon that could come
next week.
A Reuters poll of more than 60 foreign exchange strategists
forecast on Tuesday the pound at $1.27 by year end from Monday's
close of $1.3on Tuesday.
"The next catalyst for a sterling sell-off could come from
the Bank of England next week," wrote BNP Paribas strategists in
a research note.
"The market is still likely under-pricing BoE easing, with
our economists forecasting a 25 basis point rate cut next week
followed by a 25 basis point cut at the August meeting and 100
billion pounds' worth of quantitative easing, including
corporate bonds, to be announced by the November meeting.
(Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)