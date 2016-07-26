By Jemima Kelly
| LONDON, July 26
LONDON, July 26 Sterling hit a two-week low on
Tuesday after a Bank of England policymaker suggested a batch of
weak UK data had convinced him monetary policy should be eased
immediately, having last week said he needed more evidence of
economic weakness first.
While stopping short of openly backing a cut in interest
rates or quantitative easing (QE), Martin Weale said in a
newspaper interview that last week's purchasing managers' data
for the services and manufacturing sectors - which pointed to
the sharpest contraction since the 2008-09 financial crisis -
were "a lot worse" than he had thought.
Weale said the numbers would be "very material" for the
decision the BoE's monetary policy committee (MPC) takes at its
meeting next week.
The BoE surprised markets in July by not cutting the
benchmark interest rate from its current historic low of 0.5
percent. But minutes of the decision showed most policymakers
expected to back an unspecified package of measures to boost the
economy at the central bank's August meeting.
("Weale's interview) fits with our view that we do expect
further stimulus from the Bank of England," said Societe
Generale currency strategist Alvin Tan.
"On top of that we've only just started to see the data flow
from the post-referendum period, which we think will continue to
be quite negative. Together, that will have a negative impact on
sterling into early next year."
Sterling has tumbled almost 12 percent against the dollar
since Britons voted to leave the European Union last month.
Investors are worried that "Brexit" will have negative
consequences on the economy and in particular Britain's already
huge current account deficit, which will widen further if
investment flows dry up.
The pound fell to as low as $1.3057 on Tuesday, its
weakest since July 12, before recovering to about $1.3076 by
0800 GMT, leaving it down half a percent on the day. That still
left it almost 3 cents higher than a 31-year low hit last month
before it was clear who Britain's prime minister would be.
Against the euro sterling fell 0.6 percent to 84.17 pence
.
Sky News reported on Tuesday that some banks have warned
businesses they may have to charge them for parking money with
them due to low interest rates.
"With some UK banks already warning business customers over
the prospects of charges to their deposits, should the BoE
introduce negative rates, we suspect that QE will be the MPC's
preferred policy tool in terms of delivering a more potent
stimulus," wrote ING strategists in a note to clients.
(Editing by Andrew Heavens)