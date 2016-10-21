* Graphic: sterling and gilt yields bit.ly/2dgAXn1
* Graphic: sterling year-to-date tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh
LONDON Oct 21 Sterling edged down against the
dollar on Friday, hurt by expectations that Britain's economy is
likely to suffer from a hardline stance by the European Union in
negotiations on the country's exit from the bloc.
British Prime Minister Theresa May, who is in Brussels to
attend her first EU summit since Britain's vote to leave the
bloc in June, tried to reassure EU leaders over Brexit but was
told by French President Francois Hollande to prepare for tough
talks.
Sterling was 0.15 percent lower at $1.2235, having
fallen to a low of $1.2213 on Thursday after tough comments from
the president of the European Council, Donald Tusk.
It has fallen nearly 20 percent since the June vote with
losses accelerating in the past few weeks after May raised the
spectre of a "hard" Brexit where the government will negotiate
for an exit that favours tighter immigration controls over free
trade, likely curbing foreign investment needed to fund
Britain's huge current account deficit.
"Investors have started to price in the impact of a hard
Brexit on the economy and the current account driven by the
political stalemate between the UK and the rest of Europe. In
addition, there is concern that an inflation surge will prevent
the BoE from supporting the economy," said Nick Kounis, head of
macro research at ABN-Amro.
Sterling's slide has sent inflation expectations soaring,
driving investors to reassess chances of further easing by the
Bank of England this year. It also led some analysts to say that
foreign investors were demanding an extra premium before buying
gilts.
Britain's 10-year gilt yield was little changed in early
trade at around 1.09 percent, holding below roughly
four-month highs hit on Monday at 1.22 percent.
The pound, though, outperformed the euro, rising 0.2 percent
to trade at 88.96 pence per euro, its highest since
Oct. 7. The euro was hurt by European Central Bank chief Mario
Draghi's comments as he quashed speculation that it was
considering how to wind down bond purchases.
"The euro is still licking its wounds after yesterday's ECB
announcement where Draghi made a forceful statement against any
tapering," said analysts at RBC Capital Markets.
(Reporting by Anirban Nag; Editing by Toby Chopra)