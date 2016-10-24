* Graphic: sterling and gilt yields bit.ly/2dgAXn1
* Graphic: sterling year-to-date tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh
(Updates prices, adds CBI trends data)
LONDON Oct 24 Sterling held above $1.22 on
Monday, bolstered by better risk sentiment across global
markets, though expectations that Britain's economy would suffer
due to the country's likely exit from the European Union was
limiting gains.
In the past few weeks when politics took the front seat,
concerns about a "hard" Brexit by Britain and a hardline stance
by the EU in the negotiations that are likely to start next year
saw sterling take a battering and fall to a record low on
trade-weighted terms.
This week, the focus will be on the third-quarter growth
readings for the economy due to be released on Thursday.
After a strong second-quarter, Britain's economy is expected
to slow and is forecast to grow at 0.3 percent in the third
quarter. The report will be the first reading of how the broad
economy has performed in the immediate aftermath of the shock
vote to leave the EU in June. So far, all the evidence has
suggested that the economy has held up well and the country is
likely to dodge a recession.
"At this early stage, there won't be a breakdown of the
expenditure components, so we will remain in the dark for
another month about the extent to which business investment has
been hit by post-referendum uncertainty," said Elsa Lignos,
senior currency strategist at RBC Capital.
Sterling was flat at $1.2233, drawing strength from
higher stock markets. The pound often tends to move in sync with
riskier assets, given the country's large current account
deficit. Given the dour outlook for sterling, speculators have
been building bets against the pound in the past few weeks.
"Positioning in sterling remains very short and that could
discourage further aggressive selling especially if UK data
remains fairly resilient," Credit Agricole analysts said in a
note.
The currency has shed nearly 18 percent against the dollar
since the June vote with losses accelerating in October after
British Prime Minister Theresa May raised the spectre of a
"hard" Brexit. Under a "hard" Brexit the government will
negotiate for an exit that favours tighter immigration controls
over free trade, likely curbing foreign investment needed to
fund Britain's huge current account deficit.
Monthly figures from the Confederation of British Industry
showed the biggest drop in factory orders since February. The
October monthly survey showed markedly weaker total order books
-- down to -17 from -5 in September -- which analysts said was
probably due to weakening domestic demand.
Against the euro, the pound was flat at 89 pence
. The single currency had been hurt by European
Central Bank chief Mario Draghi's comments last week when he
quashed speculation that the ECB was considering how to wind
down bond purchases.
(Reporting by Anirban Nag; Editing by Toby Chopra)