LONDON Oct 25 Sterling slipped on Tuesday,
weighed down by expectations that the Bank of England Governor
Mark Carney could flag the possibility of further monetary
easing when he speaks later in the day.
Carney appears at the House of Lords Economic Committee to
discuss the economic consequences of the Brexit vote and he has
the potential to unsettle the pound which has been trading in a
$1.22-$1.23 range in the past few sessions.
Traders said with investors pricing out chances of a
near-term rate cut from the BOE, a dovish tone from Carney could
see the market start to re-price the prospect of a rate cut and
push the British pound lower.
Carney's testimony also comes at a time when relations
between the BOE and the government appear tense after the Prime
Minister Theresa May warned that quantitative easing was having
an adverse effect on savers and pensioners. Carney hit back
saying he will not "take instruction" over policy.
Sterling was trading 0.1 percent down at $1.2227
while the euro was up slightly at 88.90 pence
"If Carney strikes a more diplomatic tone, then we don't see
why the current range in sterling/dollar would not persist,"
said Kathleen Brooks, research director at City Index, a
brokerage.
In the past few weeks as politics took centre stage,
concerns about a "hard" Brexit by Britain and a tough stance by
the European Union in the negotiations that are likely to start
next year saw sterling take a battering.
This week, though, the focus will be on the third-quarter
growth readings for the economy due to be released on Thursday.
After a strong second-quarter, Britain's economy is expected
to slow and is forecast to grow at 0.3 percent in the third
quarter. The report will be the first reading of how the broad
economy has performed in the immediate aftermath of the shock
vote to leave the EU in June. So far, all the evidence has
suggested that the economy has held up well and the country is
likely to dodge a recession.
Nevertheless, the currency has shed nearly 18 percent
against the dollar since the June vote with losses accelerating
in October after May raised the spectre of a "hard" Brexit.
Under a "hard" Brexit the government will negotiate for an
exit that favours tighter immigration controls over free trade,
likely curbing foreign investment needed to fund Britain's huge
current account deficit.
