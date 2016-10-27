* Graphic: sterling and gilt yields bit.ly/2dgAXn1
* Graphic: sterling year-to-date tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh
LONDON Oct 27 Sterling fell on Thursday, as
risk appetite in global markets waned and investors grew
cautious before the first reading of Britain's third-quarter
growth data, capturing the impact on the economy of June's
Brexit vote.
Analysts are expecting a 0.3 percent rise in gross domestic
product last quarter, which would keep the annual growth rate
steady at 2.1 percent. The data, due out at 0830 GMT, will not
include details of consumer spending or capital investments but
give the markets an insight into whether Brexit-inspired
uncertainty is affecting the economy or not.
"A better-than-expected quarter is likely to see a sharp
rebound in the pound," said Kathleen Brooks, research director
at City Index. "A weaker-than-expected reading could see another
plunge in the pound, although we think a positive surprise would
have a larger impact, since so much Brexit gloom is already
baked into sterling."
Sterling was trading 0.3 percent lower at $1.2212,
while it was also lower against the euro at 89.40 pence
. The pound also tends to perform in sync with stock
markets, which were nursing losses on Thursday.
Traders and analysts said the evidence so far suggested that
the economy had held up well and Britain was likely to dodge a
recession.
Nevertheless, the currency has shed nearly 18 percent
against the dollar since the June vote, with losses accelerating
in October after May raised the prospect of a "hard" Brexit.
This would mean the government favouring tighter immigration
controls over free trade in exit negotiations, potentially
curbing the foreign investment needed to fund Britain's huge
current account deficit.
In early September, the Band of England said it was likely
to cut rates again this year if the economy slowed as it
expected.
But sterling's weakness and a rise in inflation expectations
have prompted most to rule out a Nov. 3 cut - around three
quarters of the 60 economists polled by Reuters in the past few
days expect rates to stay at 0.25 percent for the rest of the
year.
"Even though the threat of a 'hard Brexit' instils a
long-term bearish outlook for the pound, sterling/dollar may
face a larger correction over the days ahead, especially as the
BoE appears to be in no rush to implement lower borrowing
costs," said David Song, currency analyst at DailyFX.
(Reporting by Anirban Nag)